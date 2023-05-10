Technology News

Pedro Pascal to Reportedly Star in Weapons, New Horror Movie From Barbarian Director

Weapons is described as an ‘interrelated, multistory horror epic’ that’s tonally similar to Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 10 May 2023 15:28 IST
Pedro Pascal to Reportedly Star in Weapons, New Horror Movie From Barbarian Director

Photo Credit: HBO

Pedro Pascal as Joel in a still from The Last of Us

Highlights
  • Filmmaker Zach Cregger also serves as the writer and producer on Weapons
  • Weapons will begin filming in the fall/ autumn
  • Pedro Pascal previously joined the cast of the Gladiator sequel

Amidst the buzz surrounding his acclaimed performance in HBO's The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal has now reportedly signed on to lead a new film by the director of Barbarian, Zach Cregger. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is titled ‘Weapons' and is described as an ‘interrelated, multistory horror epic' that is tonally similar to 1999's Magnolia, the interconnected drama from Paul Thomas Anderson. Currently, there are no character details for Pascal, but the report suggests that the team is eyeing to start filming during autumn this year.

Barbarian was a surprise hit last year, produced on a measly $4.5 million (about Rs. 37 crore), leading to studios and streamers vying for a chance to fund director Cregger's next project. THR notes that New Line ultimately won the bidding war in January, guaranteeing a theatrical release. For now, it's too early to tell whether Weapons will also have a massive cast lineup like Magnolia, in which multiple stories and characters interlink with each other. However, judging by his work in Barbarian, it's not far-fetched to anticipate the film to subvert every expectation in the horror genre while adding some comedy into the mix. After all, Cregger was part of the infamous sketch comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U' Know — it's part of his DNA.

Cregger will also produce Weapons with the same team that produced Barbarian — Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Meanwhile, Pascal has been on a roll this year — having donned the bounty hunter's helmet once more in The Mandalorian season 3 and securing his name amongst the awards season chatter for his portrayal as Joel in The Last of Us. Earlier this month, he also joined the cast of Ridley Scott's upcoming Gladiator sequel in an undisclosed role, teaming up with an ensemble cast comprising Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), and returning star Connie Nielsen.

Pascal is also gearing up to star in the upcoming Ethan Coen film Drive-Away Dolls in September, and will be seen alongside Ethan Hawke (Before Sunrise) in the Pedro Almodovar short film Strange Way of Life, slated to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, later this month. Towards the end of the year, he will reunite with Bella Ramsey to film The Last of Us season 2. Co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin confirmed that it will adapt the events from the polarising video game sequel The Last of Us Part II, and that it could run for longer than one season.

Currently, there are no release details for Zach Cregger's Weapons.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Barbarian

Barbarian

  • Release Date October 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Horror
  • Cast
    Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long
  • Director
    Zach Cregger
  • Producer
    Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Danny Chan, Alex Lebovici, Bill Skarsgård
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: pedro pascal, weapons, barbarian, zach cregger, barbarian director, weapons cast, new line, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Bitcoin-Based Ordinal NFTs Get New Trade Booth at Binance’s Marketplace: Details

Related Stories

Pedro Pascal to Reportedly Star in Weapons, New Horror Movie From Barbarian Director
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Found Using Microphone in Background, Said to Be an Android Bug
  2. Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Goes Official in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price, Launch Timeline and Specifications Tipped
  4. Poco F5 5G First Impressions: A Game-Changer?
  5. Poco F5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts Globally: All Details
  6. Google I/O 2023 Begins Today: How to Watch the Keynote, What to Expect
  7. Realme Teases the Launch of a Phone With a 200-Megapixel Camera in India
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Come With the Thinnest Bezel Ever in a Smartphone
  9. Apple Brings Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro to iPad: Check Subscription Price
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Max Tipped to Get Periscope Lens Exclusively: Check Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Pedro Pascal to Reportedly Star in Weapons, New Horror Movie From Barbarian Director
  2. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Bitcoin-Based Ordinal NFTs Get New Trade Booth at Binance’s Marketplace: Details
  4. Apple Watch Series 9 to Be Updated With New Processor Based on A15 Bionic Chip: Mark Gurman
  5. Moto Razr 40 Leaked Press Images Suggest Design, Colour Options Ahead of Launch
  6. WhatsApp Found Using Microphone in Background Due to Purported Android Bug, Government to Probe Allegations
  7. Paytm Launches UPI Lite on iOS; Adds Support for RuPay Credit Cards on UPI, Splitting Bills and More
  8. Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Set for Early August; Will Launch on November 10: Report
  9. Apple Announces Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro for iPad, to Be Available Starting May 23: All Details
  10. Liechtenstein to Adopt, Accept Bitcoin for Select Government Services: Here’s What We Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.