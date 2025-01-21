Technology News
English Edition

Laughter Chefs Season 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The comedy-cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs Season 2, debuts on Jio Cinema this January, featuring exciting new faces.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 January 2025 22:12 IST
Laughter Chefs Season 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Jio Cinema

Laughter Chefs Season 2 premieres on Jio Cinema, on January 25, 2025.

Highlights
  • Laughter Chefs Season 2 premieres on Jio Cinema, on January 25, 2025.
  • Bharti Singh returns as host; Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik join the cast
  • Stream episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm
Advertisement

The much-loved reality show, Laughter Chefs, is making its return for a second season, bringing together comedy and culinary creativity. Scheduled for an OTT release on January 25, 2025, the show promises more humour and engaging tasks for its participants. With Bharti Singh reprising her role as host, viewers can expect fresh faces alongside returning favourites. The show will stream on Jio Cinema, with new episodes dropping over the weekend giving viewers a chance to enjoy it!

When and Where to Watch Laughter Chefs Season 2

Laughter Chefs Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Jio Cinema on January 25, 2025. The episodes will follow a weekend schedule, airing at 9:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The streaming platform offers an easy way for fans to catch all the laughs and challenges from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Laughter Chefs Season 2

The show combines the art of cooking with comedy, creating a unique viewing experience. In each episode, celebrities are tasked with preparing meals while navigating humorous scenarios. A star is awarded to the best cook of the episode, adding a competitive edge to the entertainment. This blend of culinary skills and light-hearted moments made the first season a favourite among audiences.
The trailer teases an exciting mix of comedy and chaos in the kitchen, with participants sharing laughs while attempting to impress judges with their culinary creations. The show's format continues to offer an engaging twist to traditional cooking competitions.

Cast and Crew of Laughter Chefs Season 2

The upcoming season will feature popular personalities like r Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Kumar. Fan favourites from the first season, including Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek, will make their return. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will join the lineup. Bharti Singh, known for her impeccable comic timing, will once again take on hosting duties. The mix of returning cast members and new faces ensures an exciting dynamic for viewers.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Laughter Chefs, Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Reality Show, Jio Cinema
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus Smartphones May Come With a Fresh Design This Year
JioCoin Surfaces on JioSphere Browser as Blockchain-Based Engagement Reward Token, Could Launch Soon
Laughter Chefs Season 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Reveals When Its One UI 7 Update Will Arrive on Your Phone
  2. OnePlus Smartphones May Come With a Fresh Design This Year
  3. Redmi A4 5G Review: Humble Phone, Big Ambitions
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  5. iQOO Neo 10R Could Be Launched in India Soon With These Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Top Variant May Be Limited to Asian Markets
  7. 'JioCoin' Tokens Surface on JioSphere Browser, Could Launch Soon
  8. Google Pixel 11 Series Will Reportedly Have These Bear-Themed Codenames
  9. Samsung's Unveils Interactive Classroom Displays With These AI Features
  10. Noise Launches ColorFit Pro 6 Series With AI Companion in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Rare Corinthian Helmet from Ancient Greece to Be Auctioned in London
  2. New Dual-Reactor Tech Turns CO2 Into Protein for Food and Sustainability
  3. Astronomers Spot Hundreds of Hidden Supermassive Black Holes Using Infrared
  4. Insecure: Cast, Plot, Where to Watch in India
  5. Laughter Chefs Season 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Blink Twice Streaming Now: Plot, Cast, and Where to Watch
  7. The Smile Man OTT Release: Sarath Kumar's Crime Thriller Premieres on January 24
  8. Interstellar Object Could Have Shifted Trajectories of Four Planets, New Research Shows
  9. Barroz OTT Release Date: Mohanlal’s Fantasy Film to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar Soon
  10. New Polymer Set to Revolutionize Flexible Displays with Low Energy Consumption
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »