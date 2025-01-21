Laughter Chefs Season 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The much-loved reality show, Laughter Chefs, is making its return for a second season, bringing together comedy and culinary creativity. Scheduled for an OTT release on January 25, 2025, the show promises more humour and engaging tasks for its participants. With Bharti Singh reprising her role as host, viewers can expect fresh faces alongside returning favourites. The show will stream on Jio Cinema, with new episodes dropping over the weekend giving viewers a chance to enjoy it!

When and Where to Watch Laughter Chefs Season 2

Laughter Chefs Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Jio Cinema on January 25, 2025. The episodes will follow a weekend schedule, airing at 9:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The streaming platform offers an easy way for fans to catch all the laughs and challenges from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Laughter Chefs Season 2

The show combines the art of cooking with comedy, creating a unique viewing experience. In each episode, celebrities are tasked with preparing meals while navigating humorous scenarios. A star is awarded to the best cook of the episode, adding a competitive edge to the entertainment. This blend of culinary skills and light-hearted moments made the first season a favourite among audiences.

The trailer teases an exciting mix of comedy and chaos in the kitchen, with participants sharing laughs while attempting to impress judges with their culinary creations. The show's format continues to offer an engaging twist to traditional cooking competitions.

Cast and Crew of Laughter Chefs Season 2

The upcoming season will feature popular personalities like r Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Kumar. Fan favourites from the first season, including Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek, will make their return. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will join the lineup. Bharti Singh, known for her impeccable comic timing, will once again take on hosting duties. The mix of returning cast members and new faces ensures an exciting dynamic for viewers.