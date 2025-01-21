OnePlus Smartphones May Come With a Fresh Design This Year

OnePlus announced its OnePlus 13 and OnePlus Ace 5 smartphones last year with new design directions and new chipsets. Now, the Chinese smartphone company appears to be gearing up to unveil new handsets this year with brand new chipsets and a refreshed design. OnePlus designer Hao Ran (translated from Chinese) has revealed that the OnePlus phones will arrive with a new design. Additionally, OnePlus is tipped to be working on a Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone with a small screen. It could also release a model with MediaTek Dimensity 9350 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery.

OnePlus industrial designer Hao Ran on Weibo revealed (via) that the brand would launch a new OnePlus design language in 2025. OnePlus would release a new Find series product, foldable smartphones, IOT products and accessories later this year, he added (translated from Chinese). He said that the company would move to a new design centre and the team would open an independent website for Oppo Design.

OnePlus Ace 5V, OnePlus Ace 5s and OnePlus 13 Mini Could Be in the Works

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo shared his expectations about upcoming OnePlus devices on Weibo. The forthcoming OnePlus phones expected to be powered by either MediaTek Dimensity 9400 or Dimensity 9350 and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets are said to undergo design changes this year.

The exact monikers of the handsets are not mentioned by the tipster, but the devices powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 or Dimensity 9350 point out to the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5V or OnePlus Ace 5s phones. The lineup is tipped to carry 7,000mAh batteries and a 1.5K resolution LTPS display. They could offer up to 210W charging support.

The small screen model with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset could be a reference to the purported OnePlus 13 Mini. It is expected to launch in the second quarter of this year.

OnePlus launched its OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in India and other global markets earlier this month. They run on Snapdragon chipsets and house 6,000mAh batteries with support for up to 100W charging. They have triple rear camera units led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The OnePlus 13 was launched in China in October of last year. The OnePlus 13R came as a global version of the OnePlus Ace 5.