The teaser for Netflix's latest film, Dhoom Dhaam, starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, has been revealed, promising a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of a wedding night gone awry. Directed by Rishab Seth, the film takes an unconventional turn as the wedding festivities spiral into a dramatic shootout. With Yami and Pratik sharing the screen for the first time, viewers are offered a blend of suspense, action, and emotions in this unique cinematic venture.

When and Where to Watch Dhoom Dhaam

The film is slated for release on Netflix on February 14. Perfectly timed with Valentine's Day, it aims to deliver an unconventional love story interwoven with high-stakes drama and action.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dhoom Dhaam

The teaser introduces viewers to Koyal, portrayed by Yami Gautam, a free-spirited and daring individual, and Veer, played by Pratik Gandhi, who is caught off guard by the unexpected chaos of their wedding night. The teaser hints at their contrasting personalities and the unlikely bond forged amidst the unfolding mayhem. The narrative takes a dramatic twist as a shootout interrupts the wedding, leading Koyal to take charge of the situation, surprising Veer. Armed and determined, she sets off on an eventful night, blending tension, emotions, and dynamic storytelling. The teaser promises an unpredictable ride for viewers, marking a departure from conventional wedding night tales.

Cast and Crew of Dhoom Dhaam

Directed by Rishab Seth, Dhoom Dhaam is produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios. It stars Yami Gautam, known for her impactful performances in various genres, and Pratik Gandhi, celebrated for his breakout role in Scam 1992. The film marks the duo's first collaboration, bringing a fresh pairing to the screen.