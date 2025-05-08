Technology News
iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date Set For May 26; Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

iQOO Neo 10 will come with a dedicated gaming Q1 chipset as well.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2025 16:36 IST
iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date Set For May 26; Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10 will come in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome shades

Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 10 will come with a 7,000mAh battery
  • The handset wil support bypass charging and 120W fast charging
  • The iQOO Neo 10 will get a dual rear camera unit
iQOO Neo 10 is set to arrive in the Indian market later this month. The company has announced the launch date and confirmed several key features of the phone, including chipset details. The phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC alongside an in-house Q1 gaming chip. It is expected to join the iQOO Neo 10R handset in India, which was unveiled in March with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Notably, the upcoming iQOO Neo 10 smartphone will differ from its Chinese counterpart.

iQOO Neo 10 India Launch: All We Know

iQOO India confirmed in an X post that the Neo 10 will launch in India on May 26. The handset will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and an in-house Q1 gaming chipset. The company had revealed in earlier posts that the phone will be available in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colourways. 

An Amazon microsite for the iQOO Neo 10 confirms that it will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. The handset will have an 8.09mm profile and is claimed to be the segment's slimmest 7,000mAh model. It will support bypass charging as well and carry a 7,000mm² vapour cooling chamber for thermal management.

The company claims that the iQOO Neo 10 will be the segment's only phone to support 144fps gaming. However, the price range of the handset has yet to be known. The upcoming smartphone will support LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The teasers suggest that the iQOO Neo 10 will have a dual rear camera unit alongside a ring-like LED flash placed within a "squircle" shaped module. We should learn more about the upcoming handsets in the days leading up to the launch.

In China, the iQOO Neo 10 launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside with a Q2 gaming chipset and a 6,100mAh battery with 120W charging support. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Ethereum Pectra Upgrade Goes Live, Maximum Stake Limit Expanded to 2,048 ETH
GTA 6 Trailer 2 Footage Captured on PS5, Includes 'Equal Parts' Gameplay and Cutscenes, Says Rockstar Games

