Technology News

The Little Mermaid Makes Box Office Waves With $185 Million in Collection

Analysts point out that the aquatic adventure's debut does not represent the biggest opening weekend for a live-action Disney adaptation.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 29 May 2023 16:29 IST
The Little Mermaid Makes Box Office Waves With $185 Million in Collection

Photo Credit: Disney

Halle Bailey (pictured) portrays Ariel in 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

Highlights
  • Disney's The Little Mermaid remake was released on May 26
  • The movie raked in $117.5 million (about Rs. 971 crore) in North America
  • It wasn't the biggest opening weekend for a live-action Disney adaptation

Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid netted the top spot at North American box offices on its opening weekend, over the US' Memorial Day holiday, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The remake of the 1989 animated tale of an underwater princess who gives up her voice in pursuit of true love on land, starring pop singer Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, raked in $117.5 million (about Rs. 971 crore) in US and Canadian box offices and another $68 million (about Rs. 561 crore) internationally, Exhibitor Relations said.

Despite the number one spot, analyst David A. Gross pointed out that the aquatic adventure's debut does not represent the biggest opening weekend for a live-action Disney adaptation.

He recalled that 2019's The Lion King and 2017's Beauty and the Beast earned $191.8 million (about Rs. 1,584 crore) and $174.8 million (about Rs. 1,444 crore) respectively, over their opening weekends.

"During the last dozen years, Disney has built live-action remakes into a powerhouse phenomenon," Gross wrote in the FranchiseRe newsletter.

Still, Ariel and friends were able to bump last week's number one feature Fast X down to a distant number two, with Universal's action film pulling in only $29.5 million (about Rs. 244 crore) in the Friday to Monday period.

That's less than half of what the movie, part of the Fast & Furious franchise starring Vin Diesel, made during its opening weekend last week.

Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Universal's The Super Mario Bros Movie were also knocked down one spot each from last weekend to take third and fourth places, making $25.3 million (about Rs. 209 crore) and $7.7 million (about Rs. 64 crore).

In fifth place was Sony's new action comedy The Machine, which earned $5.8 million (about Rs. 48 crore) and is based on US comedian Bert Kreischer's stand-up routine.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

  1. About My Father ($5.3 million)
  2. Kandahar ($3 million)
  3. You Hurt My Feelings ($1.8 million)
  4. Evil Dead Rise ($1.2 million)
  5. Book Club: The Next Chapter ($1.2 million)

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid

  • Release Date 26 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Jude Akuwudike, Lorena Andrea, Kajsa Mohammar, Simone Ashley
  • Director
    Rob Marshall
  • Producer
    Rob Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the little mermaid, Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Jude Akuwudike, Lorena Andrea, Kajsa Mohammar, Simone Ashley, disney, hollywood
Box Box Club Makes F1 Info Smartphone-Friendly With Vibrant Widgets, Beautiful Graphics

Related Stories

The Little Mermaid Makes Box Office Waves With $185 Million in Collection
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped: Details Here
  2. BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits, New Map on iOS, Android
  3. Motorola Edge 40 First Impressions: Flagship Specs, Killer Pricing
  4. Boat Airdopes Genesis Earbuds With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  5. Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro With 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched: See Price
  6. OnePlus 11 5G New Colour Option to Launch in India at This Price: See Here
  7. Realme GT Neo 6 Key Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  8. Vivo V29 Lite 5G Design Renders, Colour Option Leaked: See Here
  9. Vivo Y78 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Motorola Edge 40: Shaking the Segment?
#Latest Stories
  1. Upcoming Intel 'Meteor Lake' CPUs Will Feature Integrated 'VPUs' for On-Device AI Acceleration
  2. Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS Earbuds With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details
  3. Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro With 200-Megapixel Cameras, 120Hz OLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. AI Cryptocurrencies: All You Need to Know About This Emerging Crypto Category
  5. Vivo Y78 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. ISRO Chairman ‘Confident’ India’s Moon Mission Chandrayan-3 Will Launch in July
  7. NBCUniversal and JioCinema Strike Partnership to Bring Peacock Content to the Indian Streaming Platform
  8. Xiaomi to Make Wireless Audio Products in India, Targets 50 Percent Jump in Production of Local Components
  9. The Little Mermaid Makes Box Office Waves With $185 Million in Collection
  10. Binance to Launch Japan-Centric Crypto Exchange Soon, Vouches Regulatory Compliance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.