Xiaomi launched its latest QLED X Pro 75 smart TV lineup in India on Thursday. A day later a company executive suggested that the company is planning to launch four smartphones and a tablet in India. Separately, the company has confirmed that it will soon unveil a new computing device in the country, which could either be a thin and light laptop or a tablet with a backlit keyboard. These details were revealed shortly after the company announced the global launch date of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17.

Xiaomi Could Be Planning to Launch to Xiaomi Pad 8

In a post on X, the Chinese tech giant has teased the launch of a new “computing” device. Xiaomi, in the post, said, “We've redefined the tablet category, but we're not stopping there”. While the name of the device has yet to be revealed, the teaser appears to be for a thin and light laptop or a tablet with a keyboard, boasting a thin form factor and a flat frame. The keyboard is lit up, but it's unclear whether it has a backlight or the light from the display is reflected on the keys.

Separately, Xiaomi India's Associate Director of Marketing and PR, Sandeep Sarma, has also teased the next line of devices that the company will be launching in the country. The mentioned six emojis: a TV, followed by two phones and a tablet, and two more handsets.

The company launched its 2026 lineup of Xiaomi QLED X Pro smart TV on Thursday. Moreover, the tech firm has also confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 will be launched globally on February 28. Hence, Sarma's post suggests that the next device to be unveiled could likely be a tablet.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the teaser mentioned in the company's post on X is likely to be the Xiaomi Pad 8. The leaker also claims that the Xiaomi Pad 8 will "most likely" debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the more expensive Pad 8 Pro model is unlikely to debut here due to rising component costs.

Xiaomi's current flagship tablet, which was launched in China in September 2025, is the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500) for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet is compatible with a backlit keyboard, which also features a trackpad. It sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (3,200x2,136 pixels) LCD screen, offering 345ppi and up to 144Hz of refresh rate. A Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro.