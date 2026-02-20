Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Xiaomi Teases India Launch of New Computing Device; New Tablet With Keyboard or Laptop Expected

Xiaomi Teases India Launch of New Computing Device; New Tablet With Keyboard or Laptop Expected

Xiaomi India's Sandeep Sarma has teased that the company could launch four new phones and a tablet in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 February 2026 16:03 IST
Xiaomi Teases India Launch of New Computing Device; New Tablet With Keyboard or Laptop Expected

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is backed by a 9,200mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi's current flagship tablet in China is the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro
  • Xiaomi plans to launch four new smartphones
  • The company has yet to reveal the name of the computing device
Advertisement

Xiaomi launched its latest QLED X Pro 75 smart TV lineup in India on Thursday. A day later a company executive suggested that the company is planning to launch four smartphones and a tablet in India. Separately, the company has confirmed that it will soon unveil a new computing device in the country, which could either be a thin and light laptop or a tablet with a backlit keyboard. These details were revealed shortly after the company announced the global launch date of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17.

Xiaomi Could Be Planning to Launch to Xiaomi Pad 8

In a post on X, the Chinese tech giant has teased the launch of a new “computing” device. Xiaomi, in the post, said, “We've redefined the tablet category, but we're not stopping there”. While the name of the device has yet to be revealed, the teaser appears to be for a thin and light laptop or a tablet with a keyboard, boasting a thin form factor and a flat frame. The keyboard is lit up, but it's unclear whether it has a backlight or the light from the display is reflected on the keys.

Separately, Xiaomi India's Associate Director of Marketing and PR, Sandeep Sarma, has also teased the next line of devices that the company will be launching in the country. The mentioned six emojis: a TV, followed by two phones and a tablet, and two more handsets.

The company launched its 2026 lineup of Xiaomi QLED X Pro smart TV on Thursday. Moreover, the tech firm has also confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 will be launched globally on February 28. Hence, Sarma's post suggests that the next device to be unveiled could likely be a tablet.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the teaser mentioned in the company's post on X is likely to be the Xiaomi Pad 8. The leaker also claims that the Xiaomi Pad 8 will "most likely" debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the more expensive Pad 8 Pro model is unlikely to debut here due to rising component costs.

Xiaomi's current flagship tablet, which was launched in China in September 2025, is the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500) for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet is compatible with a backlit keyboard, which also features a trackpad. It sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (3,200x2,136 pixels) LCD screen, offering 345ppi and up to 144Hz of refresh rate. A Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Pad, Xiaomi 8 Pro, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Realme C83 5G India Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Online

Related Stories

Xiaomi Teases India Launch of New Computing Device; New Tablet With Keyboard or Laptop Expected
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Feb 16 - Feb 22): Know What to Watch This Weekend
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Teased; Might Launch With This Chip
  3. Realme P4 Lite With 6,300mAh Battery Launched at This Price in India
  4. Here's When Xiaomi Will Launch the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra Globally
  5. Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Tipped to Launch Four Months Earlier Than Usual
  6. Google Launches Gemini 3.1 Pro; Pomelli Updated With Photoshoot Feature
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Leak Again as Dummy Units Surface Online
  8. Google Prevented 1.75 Million Policy-Violating Apps in 2025 on Android
  9. Vivo V70 Elite Review: Vivo's V-Series Goes 'Elite'
  10. Xiaomi Teases a New Computing Device, New Tablet Expected to Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Teases India Launch of New Computing Device; New Tablet With Keyboard or Laptop Expected
  2. Realme C83 5G India Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Online
  3. Xiaomi 17 Series Global Launch Date Announced; Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Expected to Debut
  4. Google Blocked 266 Million Risky App Installs, Prevented 1.75 Million Policy-Violating Apps in 2025
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Teased on Flipkart; Leaked Marketing Image Hints at Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC
  6. Google Releases Gemini 3.1 Pro With Ability to Execute Complex Tasks; Pomelli Gets New Photoshoot Feature
  7. Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T Tipped to Launch Earlier Than Previously Expected, Chipset Details Leaked
  8. Google Chrome Updated With Split View, Built-In PDF Markup Tools, and More Features
  9. Realme P4 Lite Launched in India With 6,300mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Leak Again as Dummy Units Surface Online: Expected Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »