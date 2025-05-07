Technology News
Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum is a feel-good Tamil series on Aha Tamil that explores the romance between a Madurai boy and a Chennai girl.

Updated: 7 May 2025 16:11 IST
Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: OTTPlay

Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum — a cross-cultural Tamil love story now streaming on Aha Tamil

Highlights
  • 25-episode Tamil romantic drama with 17 episodes released
  • Streaming exclusively on Aha Tamil, with new episodes every Friday
  • Lead roles played by Kanna Ravi and VJ Angelin
Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum is a Tamil series based on romance and love between a cheerful guy and a bold and quite practical girl from Chennai. It is an emotional and heartwarming drama that captures how two very different people can have common ground in love. The story features two culturally different backgrounds, depicting a charming love theme, with the blend of relationship, misunderstandings, and emotional connection. 

When and Where to Watch

Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum premiered on February 14, 2025, on the OTT platform Aha Tamil. This is the first season, and 17 episodes are out. The total number of episodes are 25. You can watch new episodes every Friday.

Official Trailer and Plot

The trailer glimpses a sweet, unlike-attracted romance where sparks ignite between Subhash and Mira, having a conversation on the dining table at a restaurant. Subhash is a laid-back, small-town guy, while Mira is a fast-paced girl. When both of them meet, touching, funny and awkward moments start.
The plot gets deeper when both characters face personal challenges, evolving feelings, and career dilemmas. The things start as a casual friendship earlier, but later turn into a meaningful relationship. Both of them make a compatible couple by sharing a bond with compromise and love, even after cultural differences.

Cast and Crew

This Tamil drama series features Kanna Ravi and VJ Angelin in the lead. The other cast members are Renuka, Shiyara Sharmi, Rahul Raymond and Mohamed Kuraishi. The story has been directed by Vignesh Paxhanivel and produced by Sanjay under the banner of Auhom Pictures.

Reception and Buzz

There is quite positive feedback for the lighthearted story with a blend of different cultures. The chemistry of the actors have been raised by the viewers on Aha Tamil. It has emerged as the weekend favourite for many, with the discussions on social media regarding characters, scenes and dialogues. There is anticipation about how Subhash and Mira are going to be together.

 

Comments

Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
