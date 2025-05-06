Technology News
Jack OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Siddu Jonnalagadda's Film Online?

The movie Jack, featuring Siddu Jonnalagadda in the lead role, after it’s theatrical release in April. It is now set for its OTT release on May 8, 2025

Updated: 6 May 2025 16:47 IST
Jack OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Siddu Jonnalagadda's Film Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Siddu Jonnalagadda's 'Jack' set for OTT release on Netflix. Don't miss it

Highlights
  • Jack is set to release on Netflix on 8th May 2025
  • Pablo, played by Siddhu, leads a tragic life and decides to become a RAW
  • He, along with his colleagues, went on an operation to hunt the terrorist
Jack, Siddu Jonnalagadda's latest film, is all set for its OTT release on Netflix on May 08, 2025. The movie is all set to enthrall its audience with its streaming release, especially for the Telugu action movie fans. Earlier, the movie's theatrical release didn't perform well at the box office. It has left Siddu's fans hurt domestically as well as overseas. Bommarillu Bhaskar directs the movie, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya is the female lead.

When and Where should Jack Siddu Jonnalagadda's film be watched?

The movie Jack, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda's action film, will be released on Netflix on May 08, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Jack

The movie is written and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. It is also written by Bala Ganesh K. The film also stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Prakash Raj as the main lead. The movie's producers are Bhogavalli Bapineedu and B.V.S.N. Prasad. The songs and music of the film are composed by Sam C.S. and Achu Rajmani. The cinematographer of the movie is Vijay K.Chakravathy.

Plot of Jack

In a tragic incident, Pablo Neruda, played by Siddu Jonnalagadda, decides to become a RAW agent and join the force. At the same time, the famous RAW officer Manoj, played by Prakash Raj, along with his teammates, is on an operation to stop a terror attack. So where does this separate operation that started lead? Was the criminal caught? So what did Manoj and Pablo do meanwhile? Also, the role of Vaishnavi Chaitanya as Afshan Begum in the movie will keep the viewers hooked.

Reception of Jack

The movie features Siddu Jonnalagadda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Prakash Raj. It is the story of Pablo, who leads a tragic life growing up and becomes a RAW agent. He faces challenges in the agency, and how he and his partner Manoj counterparts are fascinating to watch. The IMDB Rating of the movie is 5.6/10

 

Jack OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Siddu Jonnalagadda's Film Online?
