  GTA 6 Finally Gets Second Trailer as Rockstar Details Second Protagonist Jason, Story and More

GTA 6 Finally Gets Second Trailer as Rockstar Details Second Protagonist Jason, Story and More

GTA 6 story will follow a Bonnie and Clyde-style crime couple as they make their mark in Vice City and the larger state of Florida-inspired Leonida.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 May 2025 13:08 IST
GTA 6 Finally Gets Second Trailer as Rockstar Details Second Protagonist Jason, Story and More

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer detailed Jason Duval, the game's second protagonist

Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on May 26, 2026
  • GTA 6 trailer 2 featured footage captured on a PS5
  • Rockstar Games revealed the second GTA 6 trailer in a surprise move
Days after announcing that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be delayed to 2026, Rockstar Games shared the second trailer of the game Tuesday in a surprise drop, revealing details about the story, characters and setting. GTA 6 trailer 2 finally showcases Jason Duval, the second playable protagonist in the game alongside Lucia, who received the spotlight in the first trailer. In addition to the trailer, Rockstar, which had thus far maintained radio silence and not shared any information since the game was revealed in 2023, dropped a ton of new screenshots, key artwork, and story and character details from the game on the official GTA 6 website.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Released

The second trailer begins with Jason fixing some leaks on the roof and we follow him through a montage of everyday tasks as he drives around Vice City, works out, buys beer, before he picks up Lucia, who seems to have just finished serving a sentence, from prison. The two lovers hope for a fresh start to their lives, but as we see in the trailer, it inevitably leads them down the path of crime.

As per Rockstar's new official description, Lucia and Jason take part in an early score that goes wrong, and dire consequences follow as they are dragged into a far-reaching conspiracy that involves criminals and corrupt cops.

“Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive,” the description reads.

As early reports about GTA 6 had claimed, the story will follow the Bonnie and Clyde-style crime couple as they make their mark in Vice City and the larger state of Florida-inspired Leonida.

In the trailer, we see Jason and Lucia spending time together, with the latter enjoying her newfound freedom, but with an ankle monitor on. Later, we see them involved in heists, shootouts, car chases, and explosive action set-pieces as things go from bad to worse. We also see Vice City's eclectic cast of side characters and some of the activities that might be available to players.

Jason Duval 01 1 jason

GTA 6 trailer 2 puts the spotlight on Jason Duval, the game's second protagonist
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The second trailer has, as expected, gone viral on social media and has racked up over 54 million views on YouTube in just 17 hours. Fans, who were left disappointed by the delay announcement, have been praising the visual fidelity seen in the second trailer. GTA 6 looks absolutely stunning, and the trailer has clearly set the bar high for what we can expect from the game when it launches on May 26, 2026. Rockstar confirmed the trailer footage was captured on the base PlayStation 5.

Last week, the developer announced it was delaying GTA 6 from its original Fall 2025 release window to May 26, 2026. Rockstar said it needed the additional development time to release the game at a level of quality fans have come to expect from the studio.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve,” Rockstar had said in its announcement.

GTA 6 will now launch on May 26, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game is now also available to wishlist on the PlayStation Store.

Further reading: GTA 6, GTA 6 Trailer 2, GTA 6 Trailer, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iOS 18.5 Release Candidate Rolls Out to Beta Testers With Satellite Connectivity on iPhone 13

