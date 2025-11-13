Marutham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vidaarth’s Emotional Drama Online?

Marutham follows Kanniyappan, a farmer whose peaceful life is shattered when his land is wrongfully auctioned.
Photo Credit: Sun NXT
Marutham, Radaan's new movie on Vidaarth and Rakshana, which is directed by V. Gajendran, weaves emotions, family bonding, with some social issues. The story is about poor farmer Kanniyappan, who loses his ancestral ambalam (village administrative group) due to an unknown debt he had in the past. As he struggles to get justice and find the truth, his journey becomes a trail of loss and defiance. With realistic narration, village set up, and original performances from the actors, Marutham excellently depicts rustic life, pride, and eternal bonding between men and soil that also offers a so emotionally dramatic experience to watch
Marutham will premiere on November 14 on SunNXT. The film is streaming in Tamil, with subtitles for the general audience.
The Marutham official trailer gives us a peek into the life of Kanniyappan, a man based on his land, whose peace gets disrupted when his ancestral property is lost. A man's book with all the tension, feeling, and social realism that entails, it tracks his struggle against powerful forces manipulating his destiny. Of the tensions in the courtroom, and quiet moments of despair and defiance, Marutham tells a complex tale about truth and perseverance that shows how one man's resolve can rattle an institution plagued with silence and corruption.
Vidaarth plays Kanniyappan, accompanied by Rakshana in the lead roles, while Aruldoss and Lollu Sabha Maaran appear in supporting roles. Directed and written by V.Gajendran, the film will stream on SunNXT.
Marutham created a lot of buzz for telling a realistic tale and Vidaarth's incredible act, and it received an 8.2/10 rating on IMDb.
