Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires is an animated superhero film that follows a young Aztec noble emerging as a masked vigilante to save his kingdom.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 November 2025 14:07 IST
Photo Credit: Jio Hotstar

This film will drop on Nov. 23rd, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar.

  • Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires is an animated superhero film
  • It is based on the DC character, Batman
  • Streaming begins on Nov. 23rd, 2025
Based on the DC character Batman, Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires is an animated superhero film set to release soon on digital screens. Written by Juan José Meza-León, this film revolves around a young Aztec noble whose father is murdered by the Spanish Conquistadors. He then immediately leaves for the capital, Tenochtitlan, where he undergoes training in the temple of the Bat God named Tzinancan. Now, he will emerge as a masked vigilante to safeguard his king and people from the threats.

When and Where to Watch Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

This film will drop on November 23, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

The film follows Yohualli Coatl (voiced by Horacio Gracia Rojas and Jay Hernandez), whose father, a village leader, is killed by the Spanish Conquistadors. Yohualli then flees to Tecnochtitlan, the capital city, where he indulges himself in getting trained under the Bat God called Tzinancan. With revenge flowing in his veins, he enhances his skills and upgrades to attain the persona of Batman. As he emerges as a masked vigilante, he faces the Spanish, corrupt allies and enemies like Two-Face, The Joker, and more, only to save his empire, kingdom, and the people.

Cast and Crew of Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

This animated superhero film has been directed by Ernie Altbacker, Alfredo Mendoza, and Juan Jose Meza-Leon. Furthermore, the voices for the characters have been given by Luis Bermudez, Omar Chaparro, Horacio Gracia Rojas, Jay Hernandez, Alvaro Morte, and more. Ego Plum is the music composer of the film.

Reception of Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

The film was theatrically released on September 19, 2025, where it received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.3/10.

Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates.

Further reading: Aztec Batman Release, Comics, Animated movie, JioHotstar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Fresh Leaks Reveal 5,437mAh Battery, Snapdragon SoC, and More
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
