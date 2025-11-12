Technology News
Merv is a heartwarming romantic comedy starring Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox as a separated couple reunited by their dog.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2025 20:45 IST
Merv To Stream on Prime Video Soon: What You Need to Know Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox Heartwarming Rom-Com

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Directed by Jessica Swale, Merv premieres December 10, 2025.

Highlights
  • Starring Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox
  • Directed by Jessica Swale
  • Streaming exclusively on Prime Video from December 10, 2025
Merv, the heartwarming holiday rom-com with Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox, will be on Prime Video. Directed by Jessica Swale. The movie is about Anna and Russ, a separated couple raising their beloved dog Merv in an awkward custody arrangement. After they part ways, the sudden downturn in Merv's mood leads them to go on a journey to ease their hearts, where they will get closer than ever before and find again love, forgiveness, and an opportunity for second chances. With a mix of charm, humour, and heart, Merv delivers the promise of laughter and warmth that only fast treasures can in one entertaining tale.

When and Where to Watch Merv

Merv is scheduled to debut only on Prime Video on December 10, 2025. Viewers have the option to watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot of Merv

Merv's trailer provides a touching look at Anna and Russ's reunion for the sake of their dog. What begins as awkward encounters leads to moments that are tender, often funny — from a chaotic road trip to moving confessions. As Merv gets his joy back, the couple learns that healing their dog's heart might also heal theirs. Against the backdrop of scenic Florida, Merv is pitch-perfect in marrying romance with humour and warmth — a reminder to viewers that sometimes love just needs a little nudge (or wagging tail) to come back home.

Cast and Crew of Merv

The movie is directed by Jessica Swale and written by Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart, with starring roles from Zooey Deschanel, Charlie Cox, and Ellyn Jameson. In Deschanel and Cox's effortless charm and emotional depth, they conjure the peculiarities of love and forgiveness with grace and wit. Directed with a light and endearing touch by Swale, the film is Scotchgard-protected from any mawkish tendencies, which serve to keep Merv — in both story and realisation — a cunning romantic quality.

Reception of Merv

While Merv is yet to be released, the IMDb page lists it as “Coming Soon” with the release date confirmed for December 10, 2025.

