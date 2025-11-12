Technology News
Sangarsha Ghadana - The Art of Warfare OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Krishand’s ‘Sangarsha Ghadana – The Art of Warfare’ is a visually rich gangster drama inspired by The Art of War, starring Vishnu Agasthya.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2025 21:00 IST
Sangarsha Ghadana - The Art of Warfare OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

‘Sangarsha Ghadana – The Art of Warfare’ blends crime, drama, and deep philosophy.

  • Stars Vishnu Agasthya in a powerful lead role
  • Directed by Krishand, creator of Aavasavyuham and Purusha Pretham.
  • Inspired by Sun Tzu’s The Art of War, reimagined as a gangster drama.
Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Krishand, of the experimental genre, with visually appealing cinema, makes what can be called a masterpiece again, Sangarsha Ghadana: The Art Of Warfare! After a brief but impactful theatrical release, the film is all set to be out digitally on Sun NXT (and OTTplay Premium) from November 14, 2025. The film stars Vishnu Agasthya in the lead role and is already getting praised for its in-depth philosophical approach to human conflict and morals. With Krishand's typical visual style and layered writing, Sangarsha Ghadana is more than a gangster drama—it's a cinematic reflection on survival and war.

When and Where to Watch Sangharsha Ghadana

The Art of Warfare will be available to stream on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium from November 14, 2025. The movie will also be available with English subtitles.

Trailer and Plot of Sangharsha Ghadana

The trailer gives a glimpse of the retired gangster title character whose life of peace begins to change after his former comrades are attacked by an unknown force. While he searches for answers, Suni grapples with his violent past. With the inspiration of Sun Tzu's The Art of War, it grafts gangster drama onto meditations on strategy, morality, and revenge. Krishand turns a revenge story toward the visually poetic, linking local gangland violence to eternal human predicaments through vivid imagery and painterly realism

Cast and Crew of Sangharsha Ghadana

Sangarsha Ghadana movie was directed and written by Krishand. Bringing Vishnu Agasthya, Sanup Padaveedan, Mrudula Murali, Zhinz Shan, Rahul Rajagopal, Mahi & Megha Ranjini Krishnan are in leading roles. Stunning visuals of the film are by cinematographer Prayag Mukundan, music by Rajesh Naroth, and editing is done by Krishand himself.

Reception of Sangharsha Ghadana

Sangarsha Ghadana was praised by film critics for its bold themes and engaging treatment during its limited release in August 2025, and its IMDb rating is 8.3/10.

Further reading: Malayalam Movies, gangster drama, Sun NXT, Ott play, IMDb
