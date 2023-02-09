Audible is partnering with Marvel for a Hindi-language edition of the radio drama podcast Marvel's Wastelanders. The first instalment of a six-season series, titled ‘Star-Lord,' will be released on June 28 exclusively on the Audible app, and features several high-profile Indian actors to provide voices. Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games) leads the pack as Peter Quill, in what is described as a pudgier version of the character, given the series is set in an alternate version. Each season of Marvel's Wastelanders comprises 10 episodes and is essentially a translation of the original English-language series that ran in 2021.

Set in a shadowy, alternate future of the Marvel universe where the villains emerged victorious, Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord focuses on a group of forgotten heroes, whose minds and bodies have strayed from what they used to be during the glory days. Both Quill (Saif Ali Khan) and Rocket Raccoon — played by Vrajesh Hirjee (Cirkus) — are described as older, lethargic, and saltier than what we're used to from the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Upon discovering the torrid state planet Earth is in, our space bandits crash-land into the American Midwest — a barren wasteland ruled by the brilliant Doctor Doom.

An act of ultimate evil is at the gates and the last remaining heroes who can stop it are bruised, beaten, and weathered. Will they answer the call to save humanity? Marvel's Wastelanders, A Hindi Audible Original series starting June 28 with the story of Star-Lord. pic.twitter.com/w6gh51wiSD — Audible India (@Audible_ind) February 9, 2023

The pair then embark on a mission to find The Collector (Anangsha Biswas), the keeper of the largest collection of intergalactic relics and fauna. However, the journey slows down when faced with threats in the form of Kraven the Hunter (Harjeet Walia), Emma Frost (Maninee De), and outlaw Ghost Riders. Additionally, Sushant Divgikr voices Cora, the Rigellian Recorder 3B02 — a robotic lifeform.

“For the past two years, the English-language version of the Marvel's Wastelanders audio epic has brought action, humour, and beloved Marvel characters to fans in a truly immersive medium,” Daniel Fink, SVP, Business Development & New Initiatives, Marvel Entertainment said in a prepared statement. “The fan response to the series has been incredible so far, and as our first-ever audio crossover event, we're very excited to work with Audible to bring Marvel's tradition of interconnected storytelling to even more listeners and fans worldwide.”

Audible will simultaneously drop the remaining five seasons of Marvel's Wastelanders in due course, with casting details being saved for a later date. The upcoming episodes will be focused on Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, and Doom, as they all collectively go up against the super-genius Valeria Richards (daughter of Reed Richards from the Fantastic Four). Beyond Hindi, on Audible, Marvel's Wastelanders will also be released in French, German, Italian, and Japanese. “Each will feature state-of-the-art sound design and a preeminent local-language cast in the starring roles,” a press release mentioned.

All 10 episodes of Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord will be released June 28, exclusively on Amazon's Audible platform.

