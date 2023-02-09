Technology News

Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, Zootopia Sequel in Development, Says Disney

It might make sense for Disney to build upon existing popular franchises, seeing as their recent original properties haven’t fared well commercially.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 9 February 2023 11:14 IST
Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, Zootopia Sequel in Development, Says Disney

Photo Credit: Disney

Toy Story 4 was crowned Best Animated Feature at the 2020 Oscars

Highlights
  • The Toy Story franchise previously expanded into a Lightyear spin-off
  • CEO Bob Iger announced 7,000 layoffs at Disney
  • There is no word on plot details for any of the sequels

Animated sequels for the Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia franchises are in development at Disney. During the company's Q1 earnings call, held early Thursday, returning CEO Bob Iger confirmed the news, right after announcing its massive 7,000 employee layoffs as a cost-saving measure. “Today I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia,” Iger said in the call. “We'll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises.”

Currently, the Toy Story franchise comprises of four movies and a spin-off title called Lightyear, which focused on the titular space cadet Buzz Lightyear as a human instead of a toy. While the latter underperformed on a commercial level, each of the mainline entries saw critical and commercial success, with both Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 managing to cross the billion-dollar (about Rs. 8,267 crore) threshold. Toy Story 4, in particular, was crowned Best Animated Feature at the 2020 Oscars, alongside a nomination for Best Original Song in Randy Newman's ‘I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away.' Not to mention, the original 1995 Toy Story, was Pixar's first fully-realised computer-animated film.

2013's Frozen boosted Disney into a new path of success. Having won two awards at the 2014 Oscars — Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song — and becoming one of the US' best-selling Blu-ray discs, it spawned a couple of animated shorts, followed by a feature-length sequel in late 2019. Frozen 2 grossed $1.45 billion (about Rs. 11,981) at the global box office, against a production budget of $150 million (about Rs. 1,239 crore).

Meanwhile, Zootopia, an animated buddy cop comedy featuring anthropomorphic animals, also managed to cross the $1 billion mark, with a budget similar to that of Frozen 2. While the franchise never got any theatrical sequels — until now — bits of lore were explored in the direct-to-streaming Zootopia+, which consisted of six short episodes. It makes sense for Disney to bank on established franchises, seeing as their recent original IPs didn't fare too well commercially. The most recent example would be Strange World, which only managed to pull $73.4 million (about Rs. 607 crore) globally, against a reported budget of $180 million (about Rs. 1,487 crore).

As stated before, this news was broken after CEO Iger announced layoffs for up to 7,000 workers at the company, representing 3.2 percent of Disney's headcount. The decision has been made in an effort to achieve about $5.5 billion (about Rs. 45,444 crore) in cost savings and make its streaming business profitable. Iger was brought back on board in November under a two-year contract, as a means to lead the entertainment giant back to its full potential. At the time, the CEO confirmed that he would uphold the hiring freeze that ex-CEO Bob Chapek had put in place.

Currently, Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, and Zootopia 2 don't have confirmed release windows.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Toy Story 4
Read Review

Toy Story 4

  • Release Date 21 June 2019
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Blake Clark, Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Bonnie Hunt, Jeff Garlin, Kristen Schaal, Timothy Dalton
  • Director
    Josh Cooley
  • Producer
    Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera
Frozen II
Read Review

Frozen II

  • Release Date 22 November 2019
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Fantasy, Musical
  • Cast
    Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad
  • Director
    Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
  • Producer
    Peter Del Vecho
Zootopia

Zootopia

  • Release Date 4 March 2016
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, Nate Torrence, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Tommy Chong, J. K. Simmons, Octavia Spencer, Alan Tudyk, Shakira
  • Director
    Byron Howard, Rich Moore
  • Producer
    Clark Spencer
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: toy story, toy story 5, frozen, frozen 3, zootopia, zootopia 2, disney, bob chapek, disney layoffs, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Google Bard Chatbot Blunders in Ad Touting New Technology as Competition With Microsoft Heats Up
Featured video of the day
Google's New Chatbot Bard To Rival Microsoft's ChatGPT

Related Stories

Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, Zootopia Sequel in Development, Says Disney
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Likely to Launch in These Color Options
  2. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  3. Netflix's Crackdown on Password Sharing Begins Today in These Countries
  4. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  5. Fire-Boltt Dagger Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  6. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  8. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Up to 39 Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  9. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195: See Offers
  10. iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Will Restore Services After Users Were Unable to Tweet During Outage, Elon Musk Says
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Price Hike Opens Door for More Expensive Games
  3. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Key Specifications, Colourways Tipped, Could Launch Soon
  4. SpaceX Plans to Fire Up All 33 Starship Engines in Pivotal Test Ahead of First Orbital Launch
  5. SpaceX Prevented Ukraine From Using Starlink Internet for Drones Amid Russia War, Company President Says
  6. Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, Zootopia Sequel in Development, Says Disney
  7. Google Bard Chatbot Blunders in Ad Touting New Technology as Competition With Microsoft Heats Up
  8. BTC, ETH Fall Alongside Majority Popular Altcoins, Losses Turn Crypto Charts Red
  9. Disney to Lay Off 7,000 Workers to Cut Costs, Restructure Company in Sweeping Revamp by CEO Bob Iger
  10. Netflix's Password Sharing Crackdown Begins in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.