Disney+ has revealed a fresh look at the upcoming season of Loki, Secret Invasion, and more, via a sizzle reel that highlights 2023 releases on the platform. The brief footage for Loki season 2 offers a tiny glimpse at the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) using magic and thrusting a spear into an ancient mosaic. It's hard to say what the latter implies, but we know from the ending of the first season that Loki is now stuck in an alternate Time Variance Authority (TVA) where Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) doesn't even recognise him. On the Secret Invasion end, we got a new look at Don Cheadle's Colonel Rhodes, while The Mandalorian season 3 sees Pedro Pascal embarking on an interstellar journey.

Of the two Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, Secret Invasion would be the first to arrive on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Slated for an early 2023 release, the series follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he assembles a team to wage war against the Skrulls, a faction of shapeshifting aliens who've invaded earth. Rhodes' (Cheadle) inclusion in the promo and a small conversation in an earlier teaser, begs the question as to whether this version is, in fact, a Skrull in disguise. That said, it's clear that the real deal will be present in the Armor Wars movie, which was originally planned as a limited series.

Loki season 2, on the other hand, promises more time-hopping adventures for our pair — Loki (Hiddleston) and Mobius (Wilson). A teaser from last year suggested that the duo travelled back to the past — dressed up in tuxedos, with the God of Mischief bantering with two other versions of himself. It is also worth mentioning that ever since the multidimensional ‘He Who Remains' (Jonathan Majors) was stabbed to death in season 1, the TVA has been in control of the hostile variant, Kang the Conqueror, who will first make an appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, slated to release February 17. Loki season 2 is aiming for a summer release.

From the galaxy far, far away, there isn't any new footage to look at — only a few clips cut out from The Mandalorian season 3 trailer from last month. The new season sees Din Djarin (Pascal) and wannabe Jedi warrior Grogu/ Baby Yoda heading on a space journey to Mandalore, so the former could restore his title and honour. A teaser from before suggested that Djarin lost the right to call himself a Mandalorian after he removed his helmet and exposed his face. The Mandalorian season 3 arrives March 1 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

That brings us to the live-action remake of Peter Pan & Wendy by acclaimed genre filmmaker David Lowery (The Green Knight). The promo offers a blink-and-you-miss-it look at swashbuckling pirates fighting onboard a ship, and the pair soaring in the skies. The studio previously released a poster for the film at the Disney D23 Expo.

Upcoming Hulu releases

We're also treated to some shots from a few upcoming Hulu originals, with the Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult-led satirical period drama The Great season 3 being the key focus. Currently, there is no word on whether the show will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in India. New entries include Boston Strangler, which sees Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game) challenging all odds and pursuing the story of the serial killer.

Then there's the Kathryn Hahn-led Tiny Beautiful Things, which follows a writer who becomes an advice columnist, whilst her own life is falling apart. There's also a limited series adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel Great Expectations, coming this year.

