Technology News
English Edition

Kaushaljis VS Kaushal: Ashutosh Rana & Sheeba Chaddha Star in 2025 Family Drama

Kaushaljis VS Kaushal, a 2025 family drama starring Ashutosh Rana, explores generational conflicts in an Indian household.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2025 21:56 IST
Kaushaljis VS Kaushal: Ashutosh Rana & Sheeba Chaddha Star in 2025 Family Drama

Photo Credit: Hotstar

Kaushaljis VS Kaushal is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2025.

Highlights
  • Kaushaljis VS Kaushal releases on Disney+ Hotstar in 2025
  • Ashutosh Rana & Sheeba Chaddha lead this family drama
  • Explores generational conflicts within a large Indian household
Advertisement

A new Hindi drama film, Kaushaljis VS Kaushal, is set to release in 2025. Directed by Seemaa Desai, the movie delves into complex family dynamics, showcasing generational conflicts within a large Indian household. The plot revolves around multiple family members, all named Kaushal, who find themselves at odds due to their differing personalities and aspirations. With a strong ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar, the film aims to present an engaging narrative about identity, family values and societal expectations.

When and Where to Watch Kaushaljis VS Kaushal

Kaushaljis VS Kaushal is scheduled for a release in 2025 on Disney + Hotstar. The film's production team is expected to reveal more details about the release date soon.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kaushaljis VS Kaushal

The trailer for Kaushaljis VS Kaushal is yet to be released. Based on available reports, the movie portrays an intense yet relatable family conflict, where different generations of Kaushal struggle to coexist due to clashing ideologies. Adding to the drama, the younger generation attempts to find a middle ground while grappling with personal dilemmas. The storyline takes an intriguing turn when a young character, Yug, suggests divorce as a solution to his parents' ongoing disputes, only to face an unexpected twist when he falls for someone who values family unity.

Cast and Crew of Kaushaljis VS Kaushal

The film boasts a talented cast, featuring Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles. Supporting actors include Grusha Kapoor, Brijendra Kala, Deeksha Joshi and Yash Chaturvedi. Additionally, Pavail Gulati and Abhishek Khanna are part of the extended cast. The film is written and directed by Seemaa Desai, with Umesh Shukla serving as the creative producer. The music is composed by Vikram Montrose and Saurabh Bhalerao, while Prasad Bhende handles cinematography. The editing is undertaken by Mayur Hardas and Ankur Dabas oversees casting.
 

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Kaushaljis VS Kaushal, Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Hindi Family Drama, Indian Cinema, Seemaa Desai, 2025 Movie
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Marked Men OTT Release: Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Kaushaljis VS Kaushal: Ashutosh Rana & Sheeba Chaddha Star in 2025 Family Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications, Design Revealed
  2. iPhone SE 4 Design Spotted via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  3. Google Pixel 9a Display Bezels Spotted in Leaked Design Render
  4. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Poses 1-in-43 Chance of Earth Impact in 2032
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Series to Be Manufactured in India at Chennai Factory
  6. Google Workspace Users Can Now Generate Images of People With Gemini
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA, General Atomics Test Nuclear Fuel for Faster Mars Missions
  2. ISRO Successfully Conducts CE20 Cryogenic Engine Vacuum Test for LVM-3
  3. Romania’s ‘Living’ Rocks Expand and Multiply in a Strange Natural Process
  4. 11,000-Year-Old Settlement in Canada Challenges Indigenous History
  5. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Poses 1-in-43 Chance of Earth Impact in 2032
  6. Kaushaljis VS Kaushal: Ashutosh Rana & Sheeba Chaddha Star in 2025 Family Drama
  7. Poco X7 Series, M-Series Smartphones Go on Sale at Discounted Prices Ahead of Valentine's Day
  8. What is Central African Republic Controversial Memecoin Experiment?
  9. Malicious Machine Learning Models Discovered on Hugging Face: Report
  10. iPhone SE 4 Design Surfaces Online via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »