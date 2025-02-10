A new Hindi drama film, Kaushaljis VS Kaushal, is set to release in 2025. Directed by Seemaa Desai, the movie delves into complex family dynamics, showcasing generational conflicts within a large Indian household. The plot revolves around multiple family members, all named Kaushal, who find themselves at odds due to their differing personalities and aspirations. With a strong ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar, the film aims to present an engaging narrative about identity, family values and societal expectations.

When and Where to Watch Kaushaljis VS Kaushal

Kaushaljis VS Kaushal is scheduled for a release in 2025 on Disney + Hotstar. The film's production team is expected to reveal more details about the release date soon.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kaushaljis VS Kaushal

The trailer for Kaushaljis VS Kaushal is yet to be released. Based on available reports, the movie portrays an intense yet relatable family conflict, where different generations of Kaushal struggle to coexist due to clashing ideologies. Adding to the drama, the younger generation attempts to find a middle ground while grappling with personal dilemmas. The storyline takes an intriguing turn when a young character, Yug, suggests divorce as a solution to his parents' ongoing disputes, only to face an unexpected twist when he falls for someone who values family unity.

Cast and Crew of Kaushaljis VS Kaushal

The film boasts a talented cast, featuring Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles. Supporting actors include Grusha Kapoor, Brijendra Kala, Deeksha Joshi and Yash Chaturvedi. Additionally, Pavail Gulati and Abhishek Khanna are part of the extended cast. The film is written and directed by Seemaa Desai, with Umesh Shukla serving as the creative producer. The music is composed by Vikram Montrose and Saurabh Bhalerao, while Prasad Bhende handles cinematography. The editing is undertaken by Mayur Hardas and Ankur Dabas oversees casting.

