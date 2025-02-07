Technology News
35 Chinna Vishayam Illa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The much-awaited Telugu comedy drama 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa arrives on SUN NXT. Check streaming details here.

Updated: 7 February 2025
35 Chinna Vishayam Illa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube/Aditya Music Tamil

35 Chinna Vishayam Illa streams on SUN NXT from February 7, 2025

Highlights
  • 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa streams on SUN NXT from February 7, 2025
  • The film follows a family’s struggles after a boy fails his exams
  • Nanda Kishore Emani’s comedy drama received positive reviews in cinemas
Telugu comedy drama 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa, directed by Nanda Kishore Emani, is set for its digital debut following a successful theatrical run. The film, which revolves around a middle-class family's struggles and comedic mishaps, was well-received by the audience in the cinema. Now, the viewers who missed the theatrical experience can watch it from the comfort of their homes. Details regarding the film's streaming release, cast, and storyline have been officially confirmed.

When and Where to Watch 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa

After hitting cinemas in September 2024, 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa is scheduled for its OTT premiere. The film will be available for streaming on SUN NXT from February 7, 2025. The platform confirmed the release date through an official announcement on X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a promotional poster.

Official Trailer and Plot of 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa

Set in Tirupati, the storyline follows a Telugu Brahmin household dealing with a crisis when a young boy fails his exams. His mother, facing social and family pressures, must navigate the fallout while maintaining family harmony. The film also explores the sibling bond between Arun and Varun, tackling the challenges of middle-class life, academic pressures, and lost friendships. The official trailer highlights the film's light-hearted yet emotional moments, blending humor with real-life struggles. Family-centric storytelling and relatable characters have made the film resonate with audiences.

Cast and Crew of 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa

The film stars Nivetha Thomas, Arundev Pothula, Vishwadev Rachakonda, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Gautami, and K. Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles. Directed by Nanda Kishore Emani, the project marks his debut as a filmmaker. Produced under Suresh Productions, S Originals, and Waltair Productions, the film's music has been composed by Vivek Sagar.

Reception of 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa

The film's theatrical performance received positive feedback, with critics praising its screenplay and comedic timing. With its digital release now confirmed, 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa is expected to gain a wider audience, bringing its heartwarming and humorous narrative to streaming viewers.

 

Comments

35 Chinna Vishayam Illa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
