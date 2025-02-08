The Tamil romantic drama Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Nithya Menen and Ravi Mohan, is set for its OTT release after its theatrical run. Directed by filmmaker Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film explores themes of love, modern relationships, marriage, and queerness. Released in cinemas during Pongal, the film is now scheduled to premiere on a leading streaming platform. The digital rights were acquired by a major OTT service, and viewers will soon be able to watch the film online.

When and Where to Watch Kadhalikka Neramillai

Streaming giant Netflix has secured the post-theatrical rights to Kadhalikka Neramillai. The film, which hit cinemas in January, will be available for streaming on February 11. After a month-long theatrical run, audiences can now watch the romantic drama from the comfort of their homes. Subscribers of Netflix can access the film from the mentioned date onwards.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kadhalikka Neramillai

The trailer of Kadhalikka Neramillai gave a glimpse into its central theme, focusing on two architects who have contrasting perspectives on life and relationships. As their paths intertwine, they navigate personal and professional challenges. The film delves into the complexities of love, marriage, parenting, and queer identities in contemporary society.

Cast and Crew of Kadhalikka Neramillai

The film features Nithya Menen and Ravi Mohan in lead roles, marking their first on-screen collaboration. The supporting cast includes Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, Lal, John Kokken, TJ Bhanu, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, and Vinodhini. Cinematography is handled by Gavemic Ary, with Lawrence Kishore overseeing the editing. The film is backed by Red Giant Movies, with music composed by AR Rahman.

Reception of Kadhalikka Neramillai

Critics and audiences have shared mixed reactions to the film. While the soundtrack by AR Rahman received praise, the storytelling and screenplay were noted to have fallen short of expectations. Reviews indicated that the film attempted to address modern love and relationships but lacked depth in execution. It has an IMDb rating of 6.8 / 10.