Mithya – The Darker Chapter OTT Release Date: Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani's Revenge Drama Returns on ZEE5

Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani face off in a twisted tale of revenge in Mithya – The Darker Chapter, streaming soon on ZEE5.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 October 2024 21:47 IST
Mithya – The Darker Chapter OTT Release Date: Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani’s Revenge Drama Returns on ZEE5

Photo Credit: X/ taran adarsh

MithyaTheDarkerChapter coming on 1st November, only on ZEE5!

Highlights
  • Mithya – The Darker Chapter trailer reveal Juhi and Rhea’s deadly rivalry
  • Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani return with Mithya – The Darker Chapter
  • ZEE5 to stream Mithya – The Darker Chapter starting November 1
ZEE5 has just unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for Mithya – The Darker Chapter, a psychological thriller that delves into family secrets, rivalry, and revenge. Directed by Kapil Sharma and produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Rose Audio Visual Production, the series dives into the complicated relationship between half-sisters Juhi, played by Huma Qureshi, and Rhea, portrayed by Avantika Dassani. Their sibling rivalry spirals into something far darker as old wounds resurface, promising plenty of intense moments. The show is set to premiere on November 1, 2024.

When and Where to Watch Mithya – The Darker Chapter

If you're a fan of psychological thrillers, make yourself free on November 1st, when Mithya – The Darker Chapter starts streaming on ZEE5. With Diwali just around the corner, the series is poised to add some extra thril to your festive binge-watching lineup. This show is a sequel to Mithya, and this time, it is more exciting as it has a plot full of deception, betrayal and a thirst for revenge.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mithya – The Darker Chapter

The newly released trailer gives us a glimpse of the intense rivalry between Juhi and Rhea. Juhi, who gets huge success for her novel Dhund gets caught in a plagiarism scandal involving Amit Chaudhary. Rhea continues her battle for their father's approval, manipulating her way through life. As both the sisters fall deeper into lies and schemes, they blur the line between good and evil, setting the stage for a high-stakes power struggle.

Cast and Crew of Mithya – The Darker Chapter

The Darker Chapter features a talented cast led by Huma Qureshi as Juhi and Avantika Dassani as Rhea. Naveen Kasturia, Rajit Kapoor, Indraneil Sengupta, Avantika Akerkar, Rushad Rana, and Krishna Bisht round out the cast, all playing pivotal roles in this twisted tale. The series is brought to life by the vision of director Kapil Sharma and the production of Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment, diving deep into themes of psychological conflict.

Reception of Mithya – The Darker Chapter

Although the series hasn't premiered yet, Mithya – The Darker Chapter has already started making waves. With the release date fast approaching, fans are eager to see how the complex relationship between Juhi and Rhea unfolds, promising an edge-of-your-seat experience.

 

Further reading: Mithya The Darker Chapter, Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, ZEE5, revenge thriller, Kapil Sharma

Further reading: Mithya The Darker Chapter, Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, ZEE5, revenge thriller, Kapil Sharma
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mithya – The Darker Chapter OTT Release Date: Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani’s Revenge Drama Returns on ZEE5
