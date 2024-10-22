Technology News
Lubber Pandhu OTT Release Date: Harish Kalyan and Dinesh Starrer Movie to Release on Disney+ Hotstar Next Month

Lubber Pandhu will stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting November 1, 2024.

Updated: 22 October 2024 21:44 IST


Photo Credit: X/ Streaming Updates

Tamil film #LubberPandhu will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 31st.

Highlights
  • Lubber Pandhu OTT release postponed to November 1, 2024
  • Watch Lubber Pandhu on Disney+ Hotstar this November
  • Harish Kalyan and Dinesh star in the cricket drama Lubber Pandhu
Lubber Pandhu has been a crowd-pleaser since it hit cinemas, with Harish Kalyan and Dinesh delivering captivating performances in the lead roles. Directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the film delves into street cricket while tackling caste dynamics in rural society. Since its release on 20 September 2024, it has steadily built a loyal fanbase and continues to rake in good numbers at the box office. But for those waiting to watch it from the comfort of their own homes, there's a bit of a delay on the horizon for its OTT debut.

When and Where to Watch Lubber Pandhu

Lubber Pandhu was initially slated to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on October 18, 2024. However, with the film's strong theatrical run showing no signs of slowing down, the OTT release has now been pushed to November 01, 2024. Although this new date hasn't been officially confirmed yet, it's expected to be available for streaming by then. Fans who've been itching to see it online will have to hold out just a little longer.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lubber Pandhu

The trailer shows street cricket rivalries, focusing on two central characters—Gethu and Anbu. What started as a competition on the cricket field escalated into deeper tension when Anbu fell in love with Gethu's daughter, stirring the pot both on and off the pitch. The film offers a sharp commentary on caste issues that still linger in rural areas. The audience has given positive response to the trailer, which teases a gripping blend of sports, romance, and social commentary.

Cast and Crew of Lubber Pandhu

Lubber Pandhu has a strong cast, with Harish Kalyan and Dinesh leading the charge. Supporting performances from Swasika, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Kaali Venkat, and Devadarshini only add to the film's depth. The soundtrack, composed by Sean Roldan, strikes the right chord, while Dinesh Purushothaman's cinematography brings the rustic world of street cricket to life. The film's sharp editing is handled by Madan Ganesh, and it's produced by Prince Pictures.

Reception of Lubber Pandhu

The movie has tough competition from movies but it ended up pulling in an impressive ₹41 crore at the box office. Audiences and critics alike have praised the film, particularly its authentic portrayal of street cricket and the nuanced take on social issues. It's safe to say that Lubber Pandhu has earned its place as one of 2024's standout films.

 

Further reading: Lubber Pandhu, Tamil cinema, OTT release, harish kalyan, Dinesh

