  Honeywell Partners with Google to Integrate Data with Generative AI

Honeywell Partners with Google to Integrate Data with Generative AI

The AI-powered tools will help automate tasks for engineers.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 October 2024 13:50 IST
Honeywell Partners with Google to Integrate Data with Generative AI

Photo Credit: Reuters

The AI-powered tools will help automate tasks for engineers, warehouse workers, technicians

Highlights
  • The partnership will bring together Gemini and Honeywell
  • First AI-enabled solutions will reach Honeywell's customers in 2025
  • The path to autonomy requires assets working harder, Honeywell CEO said
Honeywell has signed a deal with Google to connect Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology with its industrial data, both companies said on Monday, with a view to offer streamlined autonomous operations for its customers.

The partnership will bring together Alphabet-owned Google's Gemini - its most advanced AI technology - and Honeywell's industrial data collected through its Forge platform to automate tasks and reduce project times, in an industry that continues to grapple with a labor shortage.

The AI-powered tools will help automate tasks for engineers, warehouse workers, and technicians, among other uses, with the first AI-enabled solutions reaching Honeywell's customers in 2025.

"The path to autonomy requires assets working harder, people working smarter and processes working more efficiently," Vimal Kapur, chairman and CEO of Honeywell, said in a statement.

With the new AI-powered agent built on Google's Vertex AI platform, automated tasks will lead to reduced project design cycles, Honeywell said, adding that users will be able to process various data types such as images, videos, text and sensor readings.

Honeywell, attempting to leverage the latest boom in AI technology, said it is aiming to reduce maintenance costs, increase operational productivity and "upskill employees" through the partnership for its customers.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: Google, AI, Gemini, Honeywell
Honeywell Partners with Google to Integrate Data with Generative AI
