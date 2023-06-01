Technology News

Moana Live-Action Remake Starring Dwayne Johnson to Be Directed By Thomas Kail

The live-action remake of 2016 animated movie Moana was announced by Dwayne Johnson and Disney recently.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 1 June 2023 14:51 IST
Moana Live-Action Remake Starring Dwayne Johnson to Be Directed By Thomas Kail

Photo Credit: YouTube/ @Walt Disney Studios

Dwayne Johnson in a still from the live-action Moana announcement

  • Thomas Kail directed the famous Broadway play 'Hamilton'
  • Kail won the Tony Award for the same
  • Jared Bush, screenplay writer of the original movie, is also writing this

Thomas Kail, the Tony Award-winning director of the famous Broadway play "Hamilton", will tackle the live-action remake of the popular movie 'Moana'.

The movie will mark Kail's feature narrative directorial debut after he directed episodes of shows such as 'Grease: Live' and 'Fosse/Verdon', according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter. The project was announced by Dwayne Johnson and the Hollywood studio last month. Johnson, who had voiced the character of Maui - the demigod of the wind and sea - in the 2016 animated feature, will return for the remake.

Jared Bush, who wrote the screenplay for the original movie, penned the remake, along with Dana Ledoux Miller. Set in ancient Polynesia, the film follows the story of Moana, the strong-willed daughter of a chief of a coastal village, who is chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti.

When a blight strikes her island, Moana sets sail in search of Maui, a legendary demigod, in the hope of returning the relic to Te Fiti and saving her people. Just like in the animated movie, the new take will also celebrate the islands, communities, and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path.

Actor Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, will executive produce with Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture John Musker and Ron Clements directed the original movie, which had a story written by Clements, Musker, Chris Williams, Don Hall, Pamela Ribon, Aaron Kandell, and Jordan Kandell.

Moana Live-Action

Moana Live-Action

  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Dwayne Johnson
  • Producer
    Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia
ISMC $3-Billion India Semiconductor Plant Plans Stall as Intel Acquires Tech Partner Tower

Moana Live-Action Remake Starring Dwayne Johnson to Be Directed By Thomas Kail
