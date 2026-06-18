Murder 101 arrives on Amazon Prime Video on July 13, 2026. The three-part true crime docuseries follows students and teacher Alex Campbell as they reinvestigate the Redhead Murders through a classroom sociology project.
Photo Credit: Prime video
Murder 101 is based on true crime stories that begin with the sociology class at Elizabethton High School. It is in Tennessee. They start to solve cold cases which are known as Redhead Murders. A team of students is led by a professor who turns the classroom into a real scenario of investigation. After that, they try to unleash every detail of the forgotten cases. Let's delve deeper into when and where to watch Murder 101 and further about the cast and crew and trailer and plot.
Murder 101 will land on Amazon Prime Video from July 13, 2026. It has a total of three episodes.
Murder 101 involves various crime stories that are documented based on interviews with different people. Students of Elizabethton High School go on investigating the cases with the help of teacher Alex Campbell. He actually changed the classroom into a sociology project with a real-life-based investigation. They all work together to unleash new leads. They go through overlooked behaviours and gestures. By this, a lot of cases got solved. These killings occurred across the South around 10 years ago. This shows that if anyone catches the right details of the case, they can find any case.
Murder 101 is directed by Stacy Lee. John Watts, Stephanie Lydecker and Dianne McGuigle have produced it. KT Studios and Freshman Year are the production companies. There are real people shown on the docuseries, including some college students and the teacher.
Murder 101 has an IMDb rating of 6.3 and it is a gripping docuseries.
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