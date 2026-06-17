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Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 Reportedly Passes Regulatory Hurdles, Might Be First Phone to Run HyperOS 4

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 will reportedly be launched in August.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 16:47 IST
Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 Reportedly Passes Regulatory Hurdles, Might Be First Phone to Run HyperOS 4

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 has a 7.98-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.56-inch cover screen

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 is reportedly linked with model number 2608BPX34C
  • It could run on Xring O3 chip
  • It is expected to come with upgrades over the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4
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Xiaomi appears to be preparing to expand its foldable portfolio this year with the launch of Mix Fold 5. While we wait for the official reveal, new leaks suggest that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 has received regulatory approvals in China. The leak also indicates that it will ship with Xiaomi's latest version of the HyperOS operating system. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 is widely rumoured to ship with the Xring O3 chipset. The new phone will be launched as a successor to the Mix Fold 4, which was unveiled in 2024.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 Reportedly Receives Radio Certification

Tipster Whylab (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that a new Xiaomi smartphone bearing the model number 2608BPX34 has received radio certification from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The model number has previously been linked to Xiaomi's upcoming foldable phone, which indicates that the certification belongs to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 5. This phone might launch as Xiaomi 17 Fold branding.

The screenshot of the regulatory listing shared by the tipster reveals support for 5G connectivity as well as Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology. It is claimed to run HyperOS 4. It is said to feature Xiaomi's in-house Xring O3 chip and is said to go official in August.

Additionally, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) backed these claims on Weibo, saying the Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 will be the first Xiaomi smartphone to launch with HyperOS 4 out of the box. It is tipped to launch ahead of the Xiaomi 18 series, which is expected to go official in September.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 is rumoured to have a price tag of $1,000 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000). It is expected to come with upgrades over the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, which was launched in July 2024. The latter has a 7.98-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.56-inch cover screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and carries a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.

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Further reading: HyperOS 4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 5, Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 Specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17 Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 Reportedly Passes Regulatory Hurdles, Might Be First Phone to Run HyperOS 4
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