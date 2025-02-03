Technology News
English Edition

Nadaaniyan OTT Release: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Romantic Drama Coming Soon

Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, explores first love in a fresh, heartfelt narrative. Streaming on Netflix soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 February 2025 21:45 IST
Nadaaniyan OTT Release: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Romantic Drama Coming Soon

Photo Credit: Netflix

Nadaaniyan Romantic Drama Premieres on Netflix

Highlights
  • Nadaaniyan brings together Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor in a fresh
  • Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan explores the journey of first lo
  • The premiere date to be announced soon
Advertisement

A new romantic drama, Nadaaniyan, is set to premiere on Netflix, featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan in his debut role alongside Khushi Kapoor. The film, directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, explores the emotional highs and challenges of first love. The story follows two young individuals from contrasting backgrounds—Pia, a confident South Delhi girl and Arjun, a determined boy from Noida—as they navigate their differences and develop a deep connection.

When and Where to Watch Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. While an official release date has not been confirmed, the film is expected to premiere in the coming months. It aims to offer audiences a fresh take on young romance, bringing together a new on-screen pairing in Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nadaaniyan

The trailer for Nadaaniyan is yet to be released. However, the film promises to be an engaging exploration of young love, blending emotions, humour and drama. The storyline follows Pia and Arjun as their different worlds collide, leading to moments of mischief, romance and self-discovery. Directed by debutante Shauna Gautam, the film presents a relatable and heartfelt portrayal of first love and the challenges that come with it.

Cast and Crew of Nadaaniyan

The film features Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles, with supporting performances from Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj. Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Netflix romantic drama, first love, Shauna Gautam, Karan Johar, new movie, young romance, Hindi film
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Signing Into Google Account Will Require Additional 2 Factor Authentication Verification: Report
Microsoft Paint Gets a New Copilot Menu, Windows Search Expanded to Support OneDrive Files
Nadaaniyan OTT Release: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Romantic Drama Coming Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Railways Launches SwaRail App for Ticket Booking and Other Services
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design, Launch Date Allegedly Leaked
  3. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade
  4. Realme P3 Pro 5G With GT Boost Gaming Technology to Launch Soon in India
  5. Lenskart Launches Phonic Smart Glasses With Voice Assistant Support
  6. Honor X9c India Launch Teased; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  7. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
  8. India Expands Aadhaar Authentication to Public and Private Entities
  9. Marco OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Demon City OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Oni Goroshi Live-Action Adaptation Online?
  2. Medical Dreams OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sharman Joshi’s Show
  3. The Protégé Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Marco OTT Release Date Revealed: Malayalam Action Thriller to Stream on Sony LIV
  5. Nadaaniyan OTT Release: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Romantic Drama Coming Soon
  6. Indian Government Expands Aadhaar Authentication Service to Public and Private Entities
  7. Realme GT 7 Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 16GB RAM
  8. Noise Master Buds Pre-Booking in India Will Begin February 11; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  9. Nike Unveils Air Max Dn8 Featuring Dynamic Air Technology With Dual Pressure Air Units for Improved Motion
  10. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »