A new romantic drama, Nadaaniyan, is set to premiere on Netflix, featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan in his debut role alongside Khushi Kapoor. The film, directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, explores the emotional highs and challenges of first love. The story follows two young individuals from contrasting backgrounds—Pia, a confident South Delhi girl and Arjun, a determined boy from Noida—as they navigate their differences and develop a deep connection.

When and Where to Watch Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. While an official release date has not been confirmed, the film is expected to premiere in the coming months. It aims to offer audiences a fresh take on young romance, bringing together a new on-screen pairing in Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nadaaniyan

The trailer for Nadaaniyan is yet to be released. However, the film promises to be an engaging exploration of young love, blending emotions, humour and drama. The storyline follows Pia and Arjun as their different worlds collide, leading to moments of mischief, romance and self-discovery. Directed by debutante Shauna Gautam, the film presents a relatable and heartfelt portrayal of first love and the challenges that come with it.

Cast and Crew of Nadaaniyan

The film features Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles, with supporting performances from Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj. Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.