Signing Into Google Account Will Require Additional 2 Factor Authentication Verification: Report

Users may leverage passkeys, security keys, or authenticator apps to log in to their Google accounts.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 18:02 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The change is said to arrive with the latest version of Google Play Services

Photo Credit: Google

The change is said to arrive with the latest version of Google Play Services

Highlights
  • The feature is reported in Google Play Services 25.02.34 on Android
  • Users must verify their identity with fingerprints, PINs, or passkeys
  • It is also speculated to arrive on iOS with the Gmail app
Google has added another layer of verification as part of its two-factor authentication (2FA) which now appears when signing into the Google account on an unrecognised device, according to a report. This change is said to arrive with the most recent version of Google Play Services and thus, is currently limited to Android phones. It reportedly adds another verification layer after the Are you trying to sign in prompt, requiring users to verify their identity via fingerprint authentication, PIN, or other credentials.

Additional 2FA Requirement for Google Account

Spotted by 9to5Google, this change is implemented with the latest Google Play Services version 25.02.34 on Android. Currently, signing into the Google account on an Android device requires users to enter their credentials, following which, a Are you trying to sign in prompt. They can tap the Yes, it's me option and enter the number shown on their screen to login securely.

With the added layer, they will again be prompted to verify their identity using either biometrics like facial and fingerprint recognition, or PIN, and pattern unlock. Alternatively, passkeys, security keys, or authenticator apps may also be used for the same. The user will reportedly continue to see Device, Near, and Time information in the background, taking a few extra seconds before providing access to the Google account compared to before.

This move is speculated to add another layer of security when signing into the Google account as only those whose biometric credentials or PIN are stored on the device will be able to login.

Gadgets 360 staff members could not confirm its availability on multiple devices, even with Google Play Services updated to the latest version. It is possible that Google's new enhanced security measure might take a few days for it to show up on all devices. The report speculates that this feature may also show up on iOS devices, with the Gmail app responsible for the added security layer on Apple devices, instead of Google Play Services.

Further reading: Google, Google Play Services, Google account
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Beyond the Gym: How AI Is Transforming Home Workouts in India

