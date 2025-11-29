Scientists analysing data from NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope report a halo of gamma rays at the Milky Way's centre. They say it could be dark matter annihilation first direct detection of the universe's dominant unseen matter. If that is right, then it will constitute the first time that humanity has "seen" dark livescience.com. But for now, researchers stress that their result is tentative: more data and independent analysis are required before the claim can be verified.

Fermi Telescope Findings

As per the study, the author, Professor Tomonori Totani (Univ. of Tokyo), analysed 15 years of Fermi telescope data. He found a halo of 20-GeV gamma rays around the Milky Way's centre, a pattern predicted for annihilating WIMP (weakly interacting massive particle) dark matter.

Totani says the emission ‘closely matches the shape expected from the dark matter halo'. However, the paper itself and other scientists emphasise caution: they note that the signal must be independently confirmed, and that sources like pulsars or galactic gas could mimic it.

Context of Dark Matter Research

Although dark matter has never been directly observed, astronomers estimate that it is roughly five times more prevalent than ordinary matter. We can only see it through gravity because it doesn't emit any light. According to the current theory, it is made up of new particles called WIMPs, which would annihilate into gamma rays.

These particles are sought after by numerous searches, ranging from space telescopes to subterranean detectors. Previous indications, such as the long-disputed gamma-ray excess in the Milky Way, have not been verified. The dark matter mystery is still unsolved despite the Fermi result providing another hint.