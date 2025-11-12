Search for the Truth OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth is a documentary which revisits the final life of Caroline Flack, the best television partner and known for hosting the series Love Island and The Xtra Factor. After confronting the intense media check, a high-profile legal case, and heartfelt personal challenges, the story ends with a tragedy: her death in February 2020. It was led by her mother, Christine Flack. This documentary tells and explores the deep truths about what really happened and how the justice system works.

When and Where to Watch

It is now streaming on JioHotstar. The viewers can enjoy it online at their convenience.

Trailer and Plot

Its official trailer gives insight into the life of Caroline, which features the unseen voice notes: interviews and text messages with the ones who knew her best. It offers a deep personal tone being her as a mother. Her friends recall the rise to face, struggles and these events led to her passing. The documentary tells about the resilience of Caroline in her journey as a television host to the recognisable faces in the British Entertainment industry. Her life took a dark turn in December 2019 when she was arrested and charged when she assult her boyfriend. The series shows the tabloid coverage, system failure and media attention with prolonged legal cases.

Cast and Crew

The team includes Christian Collerton as the director and producer, Sophie Clayton-Payne. The actors are Christine Flack, who leads the investigation into her daughter's case. The other appearances are Louisa Booth, Nazir Afzal, and Mollie Grosberg. However, there are no traditional actors in it as it's a docuseries.

Reception

Viewers and critics admired it because it tells about the darkness of celebrities' lives. It has been able to create a good hook among its viewers with an IMDb rating of 7.1.