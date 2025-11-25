Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember is a documentary film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The documentary follows Christ Hemsworth, taking his father, who is suffering from Alzheimer's, on a therapeutic road trip across Melbourne, only to help him recover the memories and instances spent on the destinations. Further, he has emphasized the importance of mental health and how a family together can fight through Alzheimer's. Also, this film explores themes of emotions, family, and mental health.

When and Where to Watch Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember

The film is now available to stream on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember

The film follows Chris Hemsworth, who embarks on a journey with his Father, Craig, who suffers from an early-stage Alzheimer's. The duo rides on the motorbikes throughout Australia and revisits parts of Melbourne, including their childhood home, where they had memories together. Further, they explore the science of social connection, where they are backed by Dr. Suraj Samtani. Throughout the Journey, Craig and Chris engage in heartfelt and candid conversations about the disease and the memories. Also, this film explores the techniques that could be used in daily life to fight Alzheimer's, and how mental health could be dealt with the fading memory.

Cast and Crew of Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember

Created by Ari Handel, this documentary stars Chris Hemsworth, Craig Hemsworth, Leonie Hemsworth, and more as their selves. The film has been directed by Tom Barbor-Might, while Nainita Desai has delivered the music composition.

Reception of Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember

The film was released on November 22, 2025, where it received a heart-warming response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.4/10.