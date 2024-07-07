Netflix is one of the most popular OTT platforms in India. The platform brings four different subscription plans in the country, which range from Rs 149 per month to Rs 649 per month. However, choosing the best plan based on preferences and usage can be slightly confusing for customers, especially after Netflix brought its Household feature, which tries to end password-sharing in the country.

So, if you are currently confused about which plan to go, you have come to the right place. In this article, we are going to talk about different Netflix plans in 2024, along with their benefits, which plan is best suited for you, and some bundle offers that provide free Netflix subscriptions. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Netflix Subscription Plans 2024 in India

Netflix India offers customers four different subscription plans that provide interesting benefits. The base plan starts from Rs 149, while the top-end one costs Rs 649 per month. Here's everything you need to know:

Netflix Mobile Plan: Rs 149 per Month

This base plan from the subscription giant offers a range of benefits. The plan comes with a price tag of Rs 149 per month. As the name suggests, the plan is only meant for mobile devices and not other screens. Here are some of the benefits that you get with Netflix Mobile Plan:

Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games

480p or SD video and sound quality for streaming

Streaming on one screen at a time

Available for Android, iOS, tablets, and iPad devices only

Download content on one phone or tablet at a time

Netflix Basic Plan: Rs 199 per Month

Next on the list is the Basic Netflix Plan, which comes with a price tag of Rs 199 per month. This means that the annual subscription price comes out to be Rs 2,388. The plan brings access to the big screen as well. Here's what it offers:

Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games

720p or HD video and sound quality for streaming

Watch Netflix content on one screen at a time

Available for Android, iOS, tablets, iPads, laptops, PCs, TV, streaming devices, cable boxes, video game consoles, AR/VR devices, and more

Download content on one supported device at a time.

Netflix Standard Plan: Rs 499 per Month

Those who want better streaming quality and more support for devices to watch the content can go for the Netflix Standard Plan. The subscription is priced at Rs 499 per month and Rs 5,988 annually. Check out the benefits of this Netflix plan:

Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games

1080p or Full HD video and sound quality for streaming

Watch Netflix content on two screens at a time

Available for Android, iOS, tablets, iPads, laptops, PCs, TV, streaming devices, cable boxes, video game consoles, AR/VR devices, and more

Download content on two supported devices at a time.

Netflix Premium Plan: Rs 699 per Month

Lastly, Netflix's top-end subscription plan offers all the benefits. The Netflix Premium subscription plan brings Ultra HD streaming quality along with Netflix Spatial Audio support. The Netflix Premium Plan is priced at Rs 649 monthly, while the annual cost will be Rs 7,788. Check out all the benefits of this Netflix plan:

Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games

4K or Ultra HD + HDR video and sound quality for streaming

Watch Netflix content on four screens at the same time

Available on Android, iOS, tablets, iPads, laptops, PCs, TV, streaming devices, cable boxes, video game consoles, AR/VR devices, and more

Download content on six supported devices at a time

Support for Netflix Spatial Audio

Netflix Inda Subscription Plan Comparison

Netflix offers different plans for customers, which makes it a bit confusing. So, if you are wondering which plan best suits you, we are here to help. Let's take a look at which Netflix plan is meant for whom:

Netflix Mobile Plan: The plan is meant for those who want to watch on the go. The plan offers access to all Netflix content on a single mobile device. So, if you are someone who loves to watch content on a mobile device and doesn't want to spend a fortune on a subscription, then you can go with this plan.

Netflix Basic Plan: For those who want to stream content on Netflix on a big screen like a laptop or Smart TV, then you can go for the Netflix Basic plan. The pack also offers slightly better streaming quality at 720p. However, it still provides a single device sign-in at a time.

Netflix Standard Plan: Netflix Standard is probably one of the best plans from the streaming platform. The plan offers 1080p streaming quality. Moreover, the plan also comes with up to two device support for streaming, which makes it ideal for users who want to stream it on different devices.

Netflix Premium Plan: Lastly, the Netflix Premium plan is meant for those who want to enjoy video streaming at the highest quality. The Netflix plan is ideal for those who wish to access the application on multiple devices at the highest quality.

Netflix India Plans Bundle Offers

There are different methods through which you can easily get free Netflix subscriptions. The majority of the operators offer Netflix bundled offers. Here's what you need to know:

Airtel Bundle Offers

Airtel provides Netflix bundle offers with its range of plans. Check out full details:

Airtel Rs 1798 Prepaid plan: 3GB/day, unlimited voice calls, Netflix Basic subscription, 84 days of validity

3GB/day, unlimited voice calls, Netflix Basic subscription, 84 days of validity Airtel Rs 1,399 Postpaid plan: 150 data with rollover facility, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1 Regular + 3 Free family add-ons, Netflix Basic subscription

150 data with rollover facility, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1 Regular + 3 Free family add-ons, Netflix Basic subscription Airtel Black Rs 1,599 Entertainment Plan: unlimited data, up to 300Mbps speed, free landline, DTH channels worth Rs 350, Netflix Basic access

unlimited data, up to 300Mbps speed, free landline, DTH channels worth Rs 350, Netflix Basic access Airtel Black Rs 3,999 Entertainment Plan: unlimited data, up to 1Gbps speed, free landline, DTH channels worth Rs 350, Netflix subscription

unlimited data, up to 1Gbps speed, free landline, DTH channels worth Rs 350, Netflix subscription Airtel Xstream Rs 1,599 Broadband Plan: Up to 300Mbps, 350+ TV channels, Netflix subscription, unlimited voice calls

Up to 300Mbps, 350+ TV channels, Netflix subscription, unlimited voice calls Airtel Xstream Rs 3,999 Broadband Plan: Up to 1Gbps, 350+ TV channels, Netflix subscription, unlimited voice calls

Reliance Jio Bundle Offers

Reliance Jio also brings some interesting Netflix bundle offers with its range of prepaid, postpaid, and more plans. Here's the complete list:

Jio Rs 1,299 prepaid plan: 2GB/day, unlimited voice calls, 84 days validity, Netflix Mobile subscription

2GB/day, unlimited voice calls, 84 days validity, Netflix Mobile subscription Jio Rs 1,799 prepaid plan: 3GB/day, unlimited voice calls, 84 days validity, Netflix Basic subscription

3GB/day, unlimited voice calls, 84 days validity, Netflix Basic subscription Jio Rs 699 postpaid plan: 100GB data, up to 3 family add-ons, unlimited voice calls, Netflix Basic subscription

100GB data, up to 3 family add-ons, unlimited voice calls, Netflix Basic subscription Jio Rs 1,499 postpaid plan: 300GB data, unlimited voice calls, Netflix Mobile subscription

300GB data, unlimited voice calls, Netflix Mobile subscription JioFiber Rs 1,499 broadband plan: Unlimited data at 300Mbps, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels, Netflix Basic subscription

Unlimited data at 300Mbps, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels, Netflix Basic subscription JioFiber Rs 2,499 broadband plan: Unlimited data at 500Mbps, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels, Netflix Standard subscription

Unlimited data at 500Mbps, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels, Netflix Standard subscription JioFiber Rs 3,999 broadband plan: Unlimited data at 1Gbps, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels, Netflix Standard subscription

Unlimited data at 1Gbps, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels, Netflix Standard subscription JioFiber Rs 8,499 broadband plan: Unlimited data at 1Gbps, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels, Netflix Premium subscription

Tata Play Bundle Offers

Tata Play also offers bundled plans for its DTH customers. Check out the full list here:

Netflix Basic Combo: Rs 199 per month, 19 TV channels, Netflix Basic subscription

Rs 199 per month, 19 TV channels, Netflix Basic subscription Prime Lite and Netflix Basic Combo: Rs 398 per month, 19 news channels, Amazon Prime Lite subscription, Netflix Basic subscription

Rs 398 per month, 19 news channels, Amazon Prime Lite subscription, Netflix Basic subscription Netflix Standard Combo: Rs 499 per month, 19 TV channels, Netflix Standard subscription

Rs 499 per month, 19 TV channels, Netflix Standard subscription Prime Lite and Netflix Standard Combo: Rs 698 per month, 19 news channels, Amazon Prime Lite subscription, Netflix Standard subscription

Rs 698 per month, 19 news channels, Amazon Prime Lite subscription, Netflix Standard subscription Netflix Premium Combo: Rs 649 per month, 19 TV channels, Netflix Standard subscription

Rs 649 per month, 19 TV channels, Netflix Standard subscription Prime Lite and Netflix Premium Combo: Rs 848 per month, 19 news channels, Amazon Prime Lite subscription, Netflix Premium subscription

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can two people use Netflix's basic plan? Netflix Basic allows you to watch all the content on one screen at a time. How many accounts can you have on a Netflix plan? Users can create up to five individual accounts on a single Netflix account. One can also set maturity levels on each profile separately. Which Netflix plan is best for multiple users? Customers can either go with Netflix Standard or Netflix Premium subscription plans to watch the content on multiple devices. Can we use the Netflix 199 plan on two devices? The Netflix Basic Rs 199 plan only allows customers to watch the content on one screen at a time.

