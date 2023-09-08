Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to debut as a cheaper alternative to the flagship Galaxy S23.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 September 2023 12:57 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G was spotted on Geekbench with an Exynos 2200 SoC

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 was launched in India in February this year
  • The 256GB storage model is tipped to cost Rs. 59,999

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in February this year. The South Korean tech company is now anticipated to unveil the Galaxy S23 FE 5G this month as a tweaked variant of the regular Galaxy S23. While Samsung hasn't confirmed the official launch date of the Fan Edition (FE) handset yet, it has been spotted on various certification sites, moving it a step closer to the launch. Most recently, the pricing of the phone has been tipped online. The Galaxy S23 FE 5G is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the India price details and storage configurations of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G on X. According to the tipster, the handset will be priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage model is tipped to cost Rs. 59,999.

The Galaxy S23 FE 5G is expected to debut as a budget-friendly alternative to the flagship Galaxy S23. The latter was launched in India in February this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 74,999. The Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have an initial price tag of Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,34,999 respectively. All three models are powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

Earlier, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G was spotted on Geekbench with an Exynos 2200 SoC. However, the US variant of the device is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It appeared on the Bluetooth SIG Certification site with model numbers SM-S711U and SM-S711U1. The Galaxy S23 FE 5G will succeed the Galaxy S21 FE that went official in January last year.

The Galaxy S23 FE 5G has been a part of several leaks recently. It is tipped to run on Android 13 and is said to receive four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it might get a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy S23 FE 5G is said to house a 4,500mAh battery and support wired charging at 25W as well as wireless charging.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Price, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Price in India, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iOS 16.6.1 Released With Security Fixes; Vulnerability Used to Infect iPhone with Pegasus Spyware: Researchers

