OTT Releases This Week: 36 Days, Pill, Wild Wild Punjab and More

This week ranks high in the entertainment quotient, with several Indian Originals released. Firstly, we have an intriguing murder mystery in the form of Neha Sharma and Purab Kohli's 36 Days – out now on SonyLiv – in which an air hostess is found dead. Next, we have Riteish Deshmukh's Pill, which takes a dig at the dark underbelly of the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Another one from Deshmukh is the horror comedy Kakuda on Zee5. A desi version of Hangover movies comes in the form of Varun Sharma's Wild Wild Punjab, in which four friends embark on a road trip post-breakup, only to get caught in funny misadventures. Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal's Bollywood-based series Showtime is also out with part 2. Another notable release comes in the form of Gurmeet Chaudhary's Commander Saxena, in which he plays a bold intelligence officer.

Top OTT Releases This Week (July 8- July 14)

From the never-ending streaming of new films and shows hitting the streaming platforms, we have hand-picked the biggest releases below.

36 Days

Release Date: July 12, 2024

Where To Watch: SonyLiv

Cast: Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sharib Hashmi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sushant Divgikar

An air hostess is found dead in a suburban housing complex. We are catapulted 36 hours prior to the incident and are introduced to various suspicious events and characters across this timeline, one episode at a time. With so many suspects and parallel storylines, will the real culprit be unveiled? The series is based on the British TV Series 35 Days.

Pill

Release Date: July 12, 2024

Where To Watch: JioCinema

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Pawan Malhotra, Akshat Chauhan, Anshul Chauhan, Vikram Dharia, Hanish Kaushal

When Dr Prakash stumbles across the dark truth of the pharmaceutical industry, he vows to wage war and expose the nexus, which pans across a woven web of powerful pharma industrialists, corrupt doctors, medical representatives, compromised drug regulators, politicians, and even journalists. The series marks Riteish Deshmukh's OTT debut.

Kakuda

Release Date: July 12, 2024

Where To Watch: Zee5

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Aasif Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem, Sachin Vidrohi, Hemant Singh, Arun Dubey, Ravi Ranjan, Garrvil Mohan, Suraj Raj Madhwani

Indira and Sunny decide to elope when their parents disapprove of their marriage. In a hurry, they forget the important folklore: keep your house's small door open. Otherwise, a spirited figure called Kakuda gives you a notice of milling you after 13 days. As they become his next target, laughs and drama follow from the makers of popular horror comedies: Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya.

Showtime Season 1 Part 2

Release Date: July 12, 2024

Where To Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran, Benedict Garrett, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sandeep Bhojak, Sarveshwar Mahajan

Raghu is still reeling from the tax raid that clutched his production house as competitors gear up to catch the spoilt brat at his weakest. Meanwhile, the relationship between superstar Arman (Rajeev Khandelwal) and Mandira (Shriya Saran) goes through a rocky phase. Catch more of the drama behind the tantalizing silver screen this season.

Wild Wild Punjab

Release Date: July 11, 2024

Where To Watch: Netflix

Cast: Sunny Singh, Ishita Raj, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa

Khanne has just been dumped and is furious at his girlfriend, who is about to get married. He decides to crash her wedding in Punjab and declare that he has moved on. As three of his best friends, who want him to get the closure he deserves at all costs, join him on the journey, a series of hilarious misadventures follow.

Commander Karan Saxena

Release Date: July 8, 2024

Where To Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Gurmeet Choudhary, Iqbal Khan, Hruta Durgule

Karan Saxena, a fearless RAW agent, delves into a high-stakes political mystery to save the nation and seek justice for his fallen comrade. The patriotic drama is based on the popular character from Amit Khan's books. Gurmeet Chaudhary, the show's protagonist, has also made his singing debut with a rap for the series. New episodes will be released weekly from Monday to Friday.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Here are some other releases hitting the OTT space this week, which you can binge-watch!

