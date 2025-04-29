Criminal Code Season 2 is all set for Its OTT release. The Super Hit Brazilian Series is back with a powerful season 2, and it will start streaming on Netflix on June 4, 2025. The show has more action, crime, thriller, and chilling twists. The Series is back with its old cast, Alex Nader, Maeve Jinklings, and Rômulo Braga, as the lead, and the drama covers the story and drama of Suellen and Benício two and how they face new challenges and chase Issac Ghost's gang.

When and Where to watch Criminal Code Season 2?

The hit Brazilian Series comes with more action, thriller, and drama. Criminal Code Season 2 will be released on the OTT platform Netflix. On June 4, 2025.

Storyline of Criminal Code Season 2

The story of Criminal Code Season 2 begins right where Season 1 ends. Issac, played by Alex Nader, and his gang, also known as the Ghost Gang, are amongst the most wanted criminals of the Federal Police. It is because they help the Ambassador, Nico García Hume, escape from the prison.

Now, the group has even advanced robberies; they are smarter and are top criminals. At the same time, the police team led by Suellen, played by Maeve Jinklings, has to step up their game. She is challenged to prove her leadership skills with utmost pressure, while her teammate, Benício, played by Rômulo Braga, is coping with personal loss and facing a disruptive and disturbing prison escape of a top criminal named Sem Alma, played by Thomás Aquino.

Cast and Crew off Criminal Code Season 2

Criminal Code has the leading cast member, Maeve Jinklings, playing Suellen. Rômulo Braga is Benício, Thomas Aquino in the role of Sem Alma, and Alex Nadar is Issac with the same supporting cast as Daniel Blanco, Letícia Tomazella, and Jorge Paz. Creator of series is Heitor Dhalia. Episodes are directed by Pedro Morelli and Felipe Vellas and produced by Paranoïd. At the same time, the on-board producers are Manoel Rangel and Egisto Betti.

Reception

Criminal Code Season 2 comes with the same cast and has a significant twist, more action, and drama, this is a must-watch, and for the fans waiting for the release date, it will be live on June 4, 2025.