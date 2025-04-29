Technology News
English Edition

Dan Da Dan Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Embark on the exciting journey of Momo and Okarun as this duo fights supernatural threats and aliens again in Season 2. Releasing Soon on Netflix

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 April 2025 11:34 IST
Dan Da Dan Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Dan Da Dan Season 2 is releasing on 3rd July 2025 on Netflix

Highlights
  • Dan Da Dan is coming back with its Season 2
  • The plot will revolve around Momo and Okarun facing supernatural threat
  • Dan Da Dan Season 2 will stream on Netflix from 3rd July 2025
Advertisement

Dan Da Dan is coming back with its season 2, but this time, the stakes will be higher. The viewers are awaiting this anticipated anime series, which has kept them on the edge of their seats. Not only the action, but this time the series will have a sequence of love, as Momo and Okarun's friendship will blossom with emotions. Dan Da Dan Season 2 will be directed by Fuga Yamashiro, while Abel Gongora joins as a co-director. This series will be released on Netflix on July 03, 2025.

When and Where to Watch Dan Da Dan Season 2

Dan Da Dan Season 2 is releasing on July 03, 2025, only on Netflix. Those who haven't subscribed yet, now is the time. Subscribe to Netflix.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dan Da Dan Season 2

As witnessed in the trailer of Dan Da Dan Season 2, this time the stakes are getting high. The Dan Da Dan season 2 will come back with some fresh and some familiar faces. The story will revolve around Momo, and Okarun will face new threats and challenges, while their friendship will evolve into more. Also, the season will showcase more of supernatural entities, aliens, villains, and mystery. Dan Da Dan Season 2 will keep the audience on the edge of their seats with action-packed sequences and outstanding humor.

Cast and Crew of Dan Da Dan Season 2

Dan Da Dan Season 2 is coming back with its exceptionally talented voice cast, featuring Abby Trott as Momo and AJ Backles as Okarun, supported by Kari Wahlgren as Seiko, Lisa Reimold as Aira, and Aleks Le as Jiji. Fuga Yamashiro directed this anime series, with Abel Gangora as the co-director for Season 2. The music composer of Dan Da Dan season 2 is Kensuke Ushio while the cinematography has been crafted by Kazuto Izumida.

Reception of Dan Da Dan Season 2

Dan Da Dan is one of the most anticipated anime series, whose first season was a super hit. The viewers are awaiting to embark on the journey of Momo and Okarun as they face supernatural threats together.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT Release, Netlfix, OTTSeries, Supernatural, Humor
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei Watch 5, Watch Fit 4 Series Design, Pricing and Specifications Leaked via Retail Website
Amazon Great Summer Sale Starts May 1: Here Are the Top Smartphone Deals

Related Stories

Dan Da Dan Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD, Lava to Launch Direct-to-Mobile Phones in India With These Features
  2. Carl Pei on How Nothing and CMF Are Betting Big on India's Youth
  3. Top Deals on Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale 2025
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Availability Timeline, Features Leaked
  5. CMF Phone 2 Pro With Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC Launched in India: See Price
  6. Why Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Might Be Assembled in China
  7. OnePlus 13s Confirmed to Debut in India With This Chipset
  8. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, iQOO Z10 Turbo Debut With Sony LYT-600 Main Cameras
  9. Apple Vision Air Launch Timeline Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Tipped to Offer Improved Ray Tracing and AI Performance; Specifications Leak
  2. Mastercard Partners OKX, Nuvei to Launch Payment Ecosystem for Stablecoins
  3. Apple Vision Air Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Be Thinner and Lighter Than the Apple Vision Pro
  4. WhatsApp Begins Testing Sticker Reactions for Messages and Media
  5. Apple Reportedly Moves Robotics Team Out of AI Division Ahead of Anticipated Restructuring
  6. Google to Host Dedicated 'Android Show' Ahead of I/O 2025 Developer Conference Next Month
  7. NASA Observes Rare Uranus Occultation, Unveiling New Atmospheric and Ring Details
  8. Dan Da Dan Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Criminal Code Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Brazilian Crime Series Online?
  10. Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone, Foldable iPhone Will Be Manufactured in China: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »