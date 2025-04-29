Dan Da Dan Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Dan Da Dan is coming back with its season 2, but this time, the stakes will be higher. The viewers are awaiting this anticipated anime series, which has kept them on the edge of their seats. Not only the action, but this time the series will have a sequence of love, as Momo and Okarun's friendship will blossom with emotions. Dan Da Dan Season 2 will be directed by Fuga Yamashiro, while Abel Gongora joins as a co-director. This series will be released on Netflix on July 03, 2025.

When and Where to Watch Dan Da Dan Season 2

Dan Da Dan Season 2 is releasing on July 03, 2025, only on Netflix. Those who haven't subscribed yet, now is the time. Subscribe to Netflix.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dan Da Dan Season 2

As witnessed in the trailer of Dan Da Dan Season 2, this time the stakes are getting high. The Dan Da Dan season 2 will come back with some fresh and some familiar faces. The story will revolve around Momo, and Okarun will face new threats and challenges, while their friendship will evolve into more. Also, the season will showcase more of supernatural entities, aliens, villains, and mystery. Dan Da Dan Season 2 will keep the audience on the edge of their seats with action-packed sequences and outstanding humor.

Cast and Crew of Dan Da Dan Season 2

Dan Da Dan Season 2 is coming back with its exceptionally talented voice cast, featuring Abby Trott as Momo and AJ Backles as Okarun, supported by Kari Wahlgren as Seiko, Lisa Reimold as Aira, and Aleks Le as Jiji. Fuga Yamashiro directed this anime series, with Abel Gangora as the co-director for Season 2. The music composer of Dan Da Dan season 2 is Kensuke Ushio while the cinematography has been crafted by Kazuto Izumida.

Reception of Dan Da Dan Season 2

Dan Da Dan is one of the most anticipated anime series, whose first season was a super hit. The viewers are awaiting to embark on the journey of Momo and Okarun as they face supernatural threats together.