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Off Campus OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This New College Drama Online?

Off Campus explores romance, heartbreak and student life at Briar University through an emotional fake dating story.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 May 2026 13:19 IST
Off Campus OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This New College Drama Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The series premiered on JioHotstar on May 13, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Off-Campus is based on Elle Kennedy’s popular romantic novel series
  • Fake Dating, Hockey Drama and Emotional Romance
  • The series premiered on JioHotstar on May 13, 2026
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Off Campus is an American romantic drama based on the book series written by Elle Kennedy. The series is about the students of Briar University. There is an elite hockey team at their university. The students face complicated lives. The series is loaded with emotions, heartbreaks and struggles in the lives of college going students. Off Campus is basically as per its theme, wherein what's going on in the lives of students off campus is showcased here. Let's delve into the cast and crew, trailer and plot and reception of the series.

When and Where to Watch

Off Campus is landing on Prime Video from May 13, 2026. Users can watch the latest college drama by subscribing to the Prime Video. 

Trailer and Plot

Off-Campus gives you a glimpse of Hannah Wells, who is a talented yet shy music student. Garrett Graham is a confident hockey captain. They started dating through a fake dating set-up. Hannah agrees to tutor Garett as he agrees to help her attract her crush. They pretend to have a romantic relationship and gradually develop feelings. This builds an emotional connection. The trailer highlights hockey matches and college parties. There are many emotional moments with hookups and heartbreaks. Both Garett and Hannah build good chemistry. Viewers have liked the adaptation of the story into a novel.​

Cast and Crew

Off Campus has been developed by Louisa Levy, and the showrunners are Louisa herself and Gina Fattore. The cast includes Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli in the lead roles. Alongside them, there are other actors including Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cirriano, Jalen Thomas, Josh Heuston and Stephen Kalyn. It has been produced by Amazon, MGM Studios, and Temple Hill Entertainment.

Reception

It has not yet been released, so there is no IMDb rating for the series. Although there is a lot of buzz about the series because of its adaptation from the novel.

Comments

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Further reading: Off-Campus, Hotstar, romantic drama series, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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