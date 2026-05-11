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WhatsApp Plus Rolls Out to iOS Users With Premium Stickers, Themes and More

WhatsApp will soon let you sign up for a paid subscription, and here's what you'll get for a monthly fee.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 19:20 IST
WhatsApp Plus Rolls Out to iOS Users With Premium Stickers, Themes and More

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp Plus lets users pin up to 20 chats

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp Plus adds 10 exclusive call ringtones
  • Subscribers can choose from 18 accent colours
  • The premium plan includes 14 alternative app icons
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WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out WhatsApp Plus to a limited number of iPhone users, introducing a new paid subscription tier with additional customisation features. The optional plan does not change WhatsApp's core messaging and calling features, which remain free for all users. According to WABetaInfo, the subscription adds premium stickers, custom themes, extra app icons, and other tools aimed at personalising the app. WhatsApp Plus is currently available to some users running the latest stable version of WhatsApp for iOS.

WhatsApp Plus Subscription Price, Benefits 

According to a blog post by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Plus is supported on WhatsApp for iOS version 26.17.74. The feature is said to be rolling out gradually, so only a limited group of users can access it for now. WhatsApp is expected to expand availability to more accounts over the coming weeks. Users can check whether the subscription is available to them by opening the Settings menu in the app.

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The feature tracker also says that WhatsApp Plus is offered only for the standard WhatsApp Messenger app and is not available for WhatsApp Business. The subscription follows a monthly billing model that renews automatically unless cancelled at least 24 hours before the next billing date. Users can manage or cancel the plan through the App Store. Some eligible users may also receive a free trial lasting one month or, in some cases, one week.

WhatsApp Plus is listed at EUR 2.49 (roughly Rs. 274) per month in some European markets. The subscription price is expected to vary by region, and users in other countries may see different monthly charges. WhatsApp could also adjust the pricing as the premium plan becomes available in more markets.

The new WhatsApp Plus subscription currently offers six premium features focused on customisation and organisation. Subscribers get access to exclusive sticker packs with animated overlay effects. These stickers can still be viewed by users on the standard version of WhatsApp when they are shared in chats, but only paying subscribers can download the packs from the sticker store.

The subscription also lets users personalise the app with 18 accent colours and 14 alternative app icons. Users can choose from shades such as Vibrant Blue, Royal Purple, Forest Green, Burgundy, and Golden Yellow, and the selected colour is applied across the interface. The additional app icons include both minimalist and more stylised designs.

WhatsApp Plus also expands several organisational features. Subscribers can pin up to 20 chats instead of the usual three and apply the same theme, notification tone, and ringtone to all conversations within a custom chat list. The plan also adds 10 exclusive ringtone options, including Flutter, Tempo, Ripple, Quest, Drum, Murmur, Flux, Meadow, Bubble, and Carnival.

According to the report, WhatsApp plans to add more premium features to WhatsApp Plus in future updates. Users who choose not to subscribe will continue to have full access to WhatsApp's standard messaging, voice calling, and video calling features at no extra cost.

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Further reading: WhatsApp Plus, WhatsApp Plus Sub, WhatsApp
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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