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Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary Now Available for Rent on Prime Video and Apple TV

Project Hail Mary is a Sci-Fi adventure film that stars Ryan Gosling in the lead role. Now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 May 2026 12:16 IST
Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary Now Available for Rent on Prime Video and Apple TV

Photo Credit: Apple TV

Project Hail Mary is now available to stream for Rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

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Highlights
  • Project Hail Mary is a Sci-Fi adventure film It stars Ryan Gosling in the
  • It stars Ryan Gosling in the lead roleNow Available for rent on Prime Vid
  • Now Available for rent on Prime Video and Apple TV
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Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is a Sci-Fi adventure film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The film is based on the novel by Andy Weir and revolves around a junior high school teacher turned researcher, who wakes up after several years suffering from a coma, on a starship. However, things turn upside down when he learns the crew members are not more and that he is the sole survivor. Now, he must navigate the crisis threatening the Earth.

When and Where to Watch Project Hail Mary

The film is now available to stream for rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

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Official Trailer and Plot of Project Hail Mary

This film follows Grace (Played by Ryan Gosling), a junior high school teacher turned researcher, who wakes up years after a coma in a spaceship. However, his life takes a turn when he learns that he is the sole survivor on the spaceship. As he regains his memory, he finds himself near the star that has not been affected by astrophage, a microscopic parasite. Furthermore, he encounters another alien named Rocky (Played by James Ortiz), from the planet Erid, who is also in danger like Earth. The duo then navigates their way via math and sound and collaborates to save Earth and Erid from astrophage infestation.

Cast and Crew of Project Hail Mary

Written by Dew Goddard and Andy Weir, this film stars Ryan Gosling in the lead role. Other supporting cast members include Sandra Huller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and more. The film's music production has been handled by Daniel Pemberton, while Joel Negron is the editor.

Reception of Project Hail Mary

This film was theatrically released on March 20th, 2026, where it received a welcoming response at the box office. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 8.3/10.

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Further reading: Project Hail Mary, Sci-Fi adventure film, Amazon Prime video, Apple TV, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
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