Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops

The Amazon Great Summer Sale, the company's annual summer-focused sale event went live on Friday. It brings discounts on a wide range of products across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, speakers, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. Just like each year, consumers can expect direct discounts and bank offers, while Prime subscribers will get exclusive deals and more. The sale is also a great opportunity to purchase a new 2-in-1 laptop, since devices from brands such as Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung have been listed.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Deals and Offers

Like all sales from the e-commerce giant, the Amazon Great Summer Sale also brings direct discounts on products that can be anywhere from five to 65 percent, depending on the category. Additionally, HDFC bank card users can get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 9,500 on their purchases.

Apart from that, there are member-specific offers as well. The company is offering a cashback of Rs. 250 on purchases of Rs. 2,500 or above. They also get exclusive coupons on select products.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops

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