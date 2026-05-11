Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops

The Lenovo Ideapad 5 is available for Rs. 74,490 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 May 2026 18:16 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops

The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers discounts on 2-in-1 laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Summer Sale started on May 8
  • Amazon is offering cashbacks, bank offers, and more during the sale
  • HP OmniBook X Flip is priced at Rs. 1,09,990 during Amazon sale
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Summer Sale, the company's annual summer-focused sale event went live on Friday. It brings discounts on a wide range of products across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, speakers, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. Just like each year, consumers can expect direct discounts and bank offers, while Prime subscribers will get exclusive deals and more. The sale is also a great opportunity to purchase a new 2-in-1 laptop, since devices from brands such as Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung have been listed.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Deals and Offers

Like all sales from the e-commerce giant, the Amazon Great Summer Sale also brings direct discounts on products that can be anywhere from five to 65 percent, depending on the category. Additionally, HDFC bank card users can get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 9,500 on their purchases.

VoltAmazon Great Summer Sale Discussion
Explore More...

Apart from that, there are member-specific offers as well. The company is offering a cashback of Rs. 250 on purchases of Rs. 2,500 or above. They also get exclusive coupons on select products.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Lenovo Ideapad 5 Rs. 96,490 Rs. 74,490 Buy Here
Lenovo Yoga 7 Rs. 1,88,890 Rs. 1,50,990 Buy Here
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Rs. 1,22,990 Rs. 90,990 Buy Here
HP OmniBook X Flip Rs. 1,25,841 Rs. 1,09,990 Buy Here
Dell Inspiron 7440 Rs. 1,65,000 Rs. 1,24,990 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 Rs. 1,47,590 Rs. 1,16,790 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (Core Ultra 7) Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (Core Ultra 7) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Arc
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (2025) Laptop

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (2025) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Graphics
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and lightweight design
  • OLED display delivers crisp colours
  • The keyboard has good key travel
  • Dependable performance
  • Decent amount of ports
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display is reflective
  • Occasional speaker crackling
Read detailed Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (2025) review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Arc GPU
Weight 1.50 kg
HP OmniBook X Flip 14 (B91BSPA) Laptop

HP OmniBook X Flip 14 (B91BSPA) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy all-metal chassis
  • Stunning OLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Dependable performance
  • Bad
  • Weak audio
  • Slightly stutters in heavy load
  • The keyboard could have been better
Read detailed HP OmniBook X Flip 14 (B91BSPA) review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1800x2880 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.38 kg
Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.45 kg
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon sale, Amazon, 2 in 1 laptops, laptops, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, Samsung
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets One UI 8.5 Update Globally, Including India

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Stable Update Rolls Out Globally to These Devices
  2. Sony Is Reportedly Asking PS4 Users to Upgrade to PS5 Ahead of GTA 6 Launch
  3. HP OmniPad 12 Debuts in India With Detachable Keyboard at This Price
  4. Samsung Starts Selling Refurbished Galaxy S25 Series and A-Series Phones
  5. WhatsApp Plus Said to be Available to Some iOS Users With These Benefits
  6. HP Refreshes Its OmniBook Lineup With Intel, Snapdragon Chips: See Prices
  7. Here's When the HMD Vibe 2 5G Will Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. GTA 6 Third Trailer Rumours Gather Steam After Sony Asks PS4 Users to Upgrade to PS5 Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Launches Certified Re-Newed Programme in India; Offers Refurbished Galaxy S25, Galaxy A56 Models
  3. Samsung Patent Application Suggests Galaxy Z TriFold 2 Could Launch With an S-Pen Housed Inside Its Hinge
  4. WhatsApp Plus Rolls Out to iOS Users With Premium Stickers, Themes and More
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 8600 Leak Suggests It Will Be a 3nm Chip, Could Arrive on Phones With 10,000mAh Batteries
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets One UI 8.5 Update Globally, Including India
  7. Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Announced for PC and Consoles, Will Launch This Summer
  8. Anthropic Reveals Text Portraying AI as Evil Triggered Claude’s Attempt at Blackmail
  9. HMD Vibe 2 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colourways and Key Specifications
  10. HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026), OmniBook X (2026) and OmniBook 5 (2026) Launched in India With Intel, Snapdragon Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »