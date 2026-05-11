Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops

Amazon is offering cashbacks, bank offers, and more during the sale
HP OmniBook X Flip is priced at Rs. 1,09,990 during Amazon sale
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The Amazon Great Summer Sale, the company's annual summer-focused sale event went live on Friday. It brings discounts on a wide range of products across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, speakers, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. Just like each year, consumers can expect direct discounts and bank offers, while Prime subscribers will get exclusive deals and more. The sale is also a great opportunity to purchase a new 2-in-1 laptop, since devices from brands such as Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung have been listed.
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Deals and Offers
Like all sales from the e-commerce giant, the Amazon Great Summer Sale also brings direct discounts on products that can be anywhere from five to 65 percent, depending on the category. Additionally, HDFC bank card users can get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 9,500 on their purchases.
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food.
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