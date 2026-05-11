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  • MediaTek Dimensity 8600 Leak Suggests It Will Be a 3nm Chip, Could Arrive on Phones With 10,000mAh Batteries

MediaTek Dimensity 8600 Leak Suggests It Will Be a 3nm Chip, Could Arrive on Phones With 10,000mAh Batteries

MediaTek is also expected to introduce the flagship Dimensity 9600 later this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 19:22 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 8600 Leak Suggests It Will Be a 3nm Chip, Could Arrive on Phones With 10,000mAh Batteries

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Power 2 (pictured) successor could arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 8600

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Highlights
  • MediaTek may unveil the new chip later this year
  • The chip is tipped to feature a redesigned architecture
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8500 is built on an older 4nm process
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MediaTek may be preparing a major upgrade for its upper mid-range smartphone chips with the Dimensity 8600. A new leak suggests the upcoming processor will move to a 3nm manufacturing process, bringing notable improvements in efficiency and performance over the current generation. The chip is said to be under evaluation by several Chinese smartphone brands, and devices powered by it could launch toward the end of 2026. Some of these handsets are also tipped to feature batteries with capacities exceeding 10,000mAh.

Honor Power 3 Could Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 8600 Chip

The details come from a recent Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), who said the Dimensity 8600 will use a 3nm fabrication process. According to the tipster, MediaTek has fully revamped both the chip architecture and production technology for this model.

Digital Chat Station added that this will be one of the biggest upgrades to MediaTek's performance-focused mid-range chip series in recent years. The move to 3nm could allow the Dimensity 8600 to deliver better power efficiency and stronger sustained performance compared to its predecessor.

For reference, the current Dimensity 8500 is built on a 4nm process. The chip debuted in China in January and powers smartphones such as the Redmi Turbo 5, Poco X8 Pro, Honor Power 2, iQOO Z11, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, and Oppo K15 Pro.

The tipster also said that Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Honor, and their sub-brands are already testing new smartphones based on the Dimensity 8600. He noted that some of these prototypes are equipped with batteries rated above 10,000mAh. The Honor Power 3 could be among the first smartphones to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 8600 by the end of this year.

MediaTek is also expected to introduce the flagship Dimensity 9600 later this year. That chip is tipped to use a 2nm manufacturing process and is likely to power upcoming premium smartphones, including the Vivo X300 series and Oppo Find X10 lineup.

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Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 8600, MediaTek, Honor Power 3, Honor, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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MediaTek Dimensity 8600 Leak Suggests It Will Be a 3nm Chip, Could Arrive on Phones With 10,000mAh Batteries
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