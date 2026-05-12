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Desi Bling OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Desi Bling is an upcoming reality series that stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra in the pivotal roles. Streaming begins soon on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 May 2026 11:16 IST
Desi Bling OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Desi Bling will premiere on May 20th, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • Desi Bling is an upcoming reality series
  • It features Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash in key roles
  • Streaming begins on May 20th, 2026, only on Netflix
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Produced under the banner of Different Productions, Desi Bling is an upcoming reality series that features Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash. The plot of the series explores the lifestyle of the elite indian expats and their high-stakes dramas to maintain their aura. The plot further delves deeper into the wealth, luxury, and the relationship dramas to keep the entertainment alive. The show will feature some of the most popular Indian business tycoons of Dubai, with the sequences being a perfect blend of drama and sophistication.

When and Where to Watch Desi Bling

This series will premiere on May 20, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Desi Bling

Set in the backdrop of Dubai, this series will revolve around showcasing the luxury lives of the Wealthy Indian expats in Dubai. Also, to make it even more watchable, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash will join them. The series will explore the lifestyle of celebrities and billionaires, where there will be high-stakes drama, relationship conflicts, and changing social alliances, all while navigating their way through the social hierarchy. The plot will also explore themes of private yachts, personal jets, gossip, and confrontations, powered by ego.

Cast and Crew of Desi Bling

This series has been produced under the banner of Different Productions, where Marcel Dufour, Mazen Lahan, and Lama Samad are the executive producers. The show will feature the prominent faces like Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rizwan Sajan, Pamala, Serena, and more. Other than this, the show will also witness special appearances by Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, Vivek Oberoi, and Tiger Shroff.

Reception of Desi Bling

The show is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

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Further reading: Desi Bling, Desi Bling Netflix, Netflix, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Desi Bling OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
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