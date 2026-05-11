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GTA 6 Third Trailer Rumours Gather Steam After Sony Asks PS4 Users to Upgrade to PS5 Ahead of Launch

Rockstar may soon begin the launch marketing push for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 May 2026 20:06 IST
GTA 6 Third Trailer Rumours Gather Steam After Sony Asks PS4 Users to Upgrade to PS5 Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA6 is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

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Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on November 19, 2026
  • Rockstar Games has not shared any GTA 6 updates since the second trailer
  • Sony has reached out to PS4 users who have GTA 6 on their wishlist
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Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on November 19, but developer Rockstar Games has not revealed the game's third trailer, price and pre-order details yet. While the GTA 6 rumour mill keeps churning, often turning out far-fetched theories and rumours, a new development suggests more updates could be on their way. Sony is reportedly reaching out to PS4 users and asking them to upgrade to PS5 if they want to play GTA 6 when it launches November 16.

Several PS4 users have reported receiving email communication from PlayStation over the weekend suggesting they switch to PS5 if they wish to play Grand Theft Auto 6. The mail seems to be going out to PS4 users who have GTA 6 on their PlayStation Store wishlist.

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“Grand Theft Auto VI is on your wishlist. Get a PlayStation 5 today to be ready for when Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19, 2026,” the message from Sony reads, as per screenshots shared online by users. The mail also includes a link to buy a PS5. Additionally, some GTA 5 players on PS4, too, have received a similar message from PlayStation. Grand Theft Auto 6 will not launch on previous-gen consoles. The only confirmed platforms for the game are PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. 

The development more or less locks in GTA 6's November 19 release date. The game has been delayed twice, but recent comments from Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick and now PlayStation's email to PS4 users suggest there won't be any more delays.

GTA 6 Launch Marketing Could Begin Soon

Sony reaching out to users also suggests a wider marketing push for GTA 6 could begin soon. Take-Two reportedly has a marketing deal with Sony, and CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously said that Rockstar will kick off launch marketing for the game this summer. A third GTA 6 trailer, along with price and pre-order details, could thus arrive in the coming weeks.

Rumours about a new GTA 6 trailer and the game's pricing and pre-order confirmation have now gathered steam online, but it's best not to trust unconfirmed information. Rockstar should reveal more details about the open world crime title this summer.

Last month, Zelnick said that Rockstar was focussed on making the “most spectacular piece of entertainment on Earth.” He also suggested that GTA 6 would be reasonably priced. Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.

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Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, Sony, PS5, PS4, Take Two
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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