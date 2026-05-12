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Whoop Announces On-Demand, In-App Clinician Access Alongside Two New AI-Powered Features

Whoop plans to improve its heart rate algorithm to provide more accurate heart rate monitoring.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 May 2026 10:52 IST
Whoop Announces On-Demand, In-App Clinician Access Alongside Two New AI-Powered Features

Photo Credit: Whoop

Whoop has partnered with HealthEx to sync health data

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Highlights
  • Whoop plans to introduce deeper integration with other apps
  • `Whoop is working to improve workout auto-detection
  • Whoop has yet to reveal the release timeline for global markets
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Whoop is bringing various new features to its platform, the fitness tracker manufacturer announced last week. Among the four new capabilities, the highlight is the new video call tool, which will allow subscribers to demand live consultation sessions with licensed health professionals. The functionality will be rolled out in the coming months. To further improve this, the Whoop app will now support health record syncing to keep track of a user's clinical history. The company has also announced two new AI-powered features, dubbed My Memory and Proactive Check-ins, which will let Whoop subscribers view and manage their data for the on-device personalised health coach.

Whoop's In-App Clinician Access is Limited to Users in the US

The company recently announced that starting this summer, Whoop subscribers in the US will be able to attend on-demand video consultations with licensed clinicians, allowing them to connect directly with clinicians within the app.  There's no word on whether subscribers in other regions will get access to the same functionality in the near future.

The company said that the video consultations via the Whoop app will “begin with a comprehensive understanding of the member's health”, using months of health data, along with blood work and medical history, if available. Building on the on-demand clinician feature, the company is also bringing support for Electronic Health Record (EHR) syncing.

Whoop has partnered with HealthEx to provide secure access to their clinical history to subscribers, including diagnoses, medications, and procedures, within the app. The tech firm highlighted that this will add another layer of context, allowing the platform to offer “precise and individualised recommendations”.

Apart from this, the company has also launched AI-backed My Memory and Proactive Check-ins features. The My Memory tool lets Whoop subscribers manage and view their health and fitness data, which the tech firm uses to train its personalised coaching feature, along with other AI-powered tools. Users will be able to add, edit, or delete personal context.

Meanwhile, the Proactive Check-Ins functionality is designed to provide “timely and personalised recommendations” to subscribers. For example, the app will ask users to prioritise sleep ahead of a key event or adjust their workouts based on travel.

On its plans for the future, the company said that it is currently working on deeper integrations of Whoop with other apps that its subscribers use during workouts or to connect with the community. Moreover, it plans to improve its heart rate algorithm to offer more accurate health monitoring data. Additionally, it is working to enhance the workout auto-detection feature, along with introducing strength trainer trends and personal records to the app.

This comes shortly after the Mountain View-based tech giant launched the Google Health app, replacing the Fitbit app. With this, the company also introduced the AI health coach feature to its users in India. The Google Health app directly competes with Whoop's platform.

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Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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