OnePlus Open Gets eSIM Support, Camera Improvements With New Software Update

OnePlus Open was launched last month in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 November 2023 14:23 IST
OnePlus Open Gets eSIM Support, Camera Improvements With New Software Update

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Open is offered in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colour options

  • OnePlus Open sports a 7.82-inch 2K AMOLED inner display
  • The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The OnePlus Open offers 67W wired SuperVOOC charging
OnePlus Open was launched globally and in India in October this year. The book-style foldable smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and carries a 4,800mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC charging support. It comes with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup. The phone has now received a software update that brings eSIM support. An eSIM is an industry-standard digital SIM that is an alternative to physical SIM cards. Most recent flagship smartphones support eSIM connectivity.

The company released the new OnePlus Open update in India with firmware version 13.2.0.116. With the update, the foldable receives several changes - one of which includes eSIM support. Alongside system performance improvements and bug fixes, the update also includes considerable camera enhancements. The update, OnePlus claims, improves the clarity of photos captured with the telephoto camera. It also states that the tone and colour accuracy of images taken in Photo and Pro mode has been improved.oneplus open esim support open

OnePlus Open sports a 7.82-inch 2K (2,268 x 2,440 pixels) Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED inner display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, a peak brightness level of up to 2,800 nits, and gets an Ultra Thin Glass protective material. It also has a 6.31-inch 2K (1,116 x 2,484 pixels) LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED outer screen.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 740 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The dual nano SIM-supported handset ships with OxygenOS 13.2. It gets a Hasselblad-branded triple camera unit that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The inner display holds a 20-megapixel front camera sensor, while the outer panel houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The OnePlus Open packs a 4,800mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port with USB 3.1 connectivity. The sole 16GB + 512GB variant of the handset is priced in India at Rs. 1,39,999, which is available in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colour options.

Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
