OTT Releases This Week: Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, and More

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2024 18:45 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, and More

Photo Credit: Zee5

Rajeev Siddhartha has two ott releases this week: Love, Sitara and Honeymoon Photographer

Highlights
  • Jr. NTR’s Devara is the biggest Indian theatrical release this week
  • Netflix has released a documentary on Mr. McMahon, the former CEO of WWE
  • Mama Cake, the Spanish drama on drug-infused cakes, is now out on Hotstar
We are almost halfway through the week, and it's time to update our watchlists for the upcoming weekend! Streaming platforms have announced the major releases this week, with a few surprise announcements slated for later.

On the home front, the spotlight is on Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar Season 2 (Disney+ Hotstar), Shobhita Dhulipala's Love, Sitara (Zee5), and Arjun Srivastava's Honeymoon Photographer (JioCinema). Bam copes with his ability to see into the future. Dhulipala finds herself crushed between a new-found romance and familial expectations. JioCinema serves a chilling murder mystery in the Maldives.

Internationally, the list is topped by Pixar's heartfelt movie Inside Out 2 (a personal favourite!), which was well received by both the critics and the audience for its sensitive portrayal of emotional turbulences during adolescence.

Other releases worth the hype are Nobody Wants This – an unusual love story between a sex podcaster and a rabbi – and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – where an ordinary man with anger issues locks horns with a corrupt cop. Both are released on Netflix.

Top OTT Releases This Week (September 23 – September 29)

With that, here are the top binge-worthy OTT releases of the week, handpicked by our editors from the never-ending stream of content. Don't forget to scroll below for the complete list of releases from major streaming platforms this week.

Inside Out 2

Release Date: September 25 

Genre: Adventure, Animation, Heartfelt  

Where to Watch: Hotstar  

Cast: Daine Lane, Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke 

Riley is now a teenager and ready to cope with the challenges of adolescence. In the Emotion Headquarters, the control room within her brain, new emotions have emerged: anxiety (Maya Hawke), ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), envy (Ayo Edebiri), and embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). As these emotions begin to dominate, especially anxiety, Riley starts to lose touch with her core emotions, particularly joy. Through the 96 minutes of the film, we see how these new emotions begin to dominate, especially anxiety, and Riley starts to lose touch with her core emotions, particularly joy. The film is a tear-jerker and a beautiful representation of the complexity of human emotions. A sequel to Inside Out (2015) -- when Riley was a kid – the film received massive theatrical success. Both adult and young audiences enjoyed it. Don't forget to look out for a mid-credit scene!

Taaza Khabar Season 2

Release Date: September 27 

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Fantasy 

Where to Watch: Hotstar  

Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jaaved Jaaferi , Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur 

Taaza Khabar follows the story of Vasya (Bhuvan Bam), a sanitation worker who develops the ability to see the future. As this unforeseen gift turns his days, the line between blessing and curse blurs, threatening his interpersonal relationships and sanity. In this season, we see Vasya continue struggling to adapt to his new-found power and avert from its darker aspects. Meanwhile, a new challenge emerges: Yusuf Akhtar (Jaaved Jaaferi). Cricket commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu makes a special appearance. The first season is now available to stream for free, even for non-subscribers.

Love, Sitara

Release Date: September 27 

Genre: Drama, Romance  

Where to Watch: Zee5 

Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Sonalee Kulkarni, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sankar Induchoodan, Rijul Ray, Seema Sawhney Sharma 

Love, Sitara follows the story of Sitara, a successful interior designer, who falls in love with Arjun, a renowned chef. With her heart and familial expectations at different places, chaos is unavoidable. This is precisely what happens when Sitara takes Arjun to her hometown in Kerala to meet her family. The film delicately explores the intricate dynamics of love, family, and modern relationships. At its core, the movie poignantly examines the conflict between personal beliefs and societal and familial expectations, making for a heartfelt and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Honeymoon Photographer

Release Date: September 27 

Genre: Thriller, Crime, Mystery  

Where to Watch: JioCinema 

Cast: Asha Negi, Zoya Irani, Rajeev Siddhartha, Jason Tham, Sahil Salathia, Ritika Murthy 

A newlywed couple hires Ambika (Asha Negi) for a honeymoon photoshoot in the pristine waters of Maldives. Things take a horrific turn when the husband (Sahil Salathia) is found murdered the following day, with Ambika having no recollection of the previous night. With multiple suspects in view, a tangled web of dark secrets and lies awaits unraveling in this gripping whodunit murder mystery.

Grey's Anatomy Season 21

Release Date: September 27 

Genre: Drama 

Where to Watch: Hotstar  

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, Jason George 

The last time we were in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, a lot of doctors were on the cusp of losing their jobs, including Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Teddy (Kim Raver), and Owen (Kevin McKidd). In this season, we see how these scrubbed surgeons take back what's rightfully theirs. Expect more complex surgeries, medical emergencies, odd diseases, and complex interpersonal relationships. Jake Borelli and Midori Francis will discontinue as series regulars for the first time since their entry into the Grey universe. First incepted in 2005, the medical drama is one of the longest medical dramas not only in the history of American television but globally.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Release Date: September 26 

Genre: Action, Thriller  

Where to Watch: Netflix  

Cast: Nani, S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar 

Nani's Surya suffers from severe anger issues in this high-octane action thriller. Ever since his mother passed away, Surya has kept his anger in check in an unusual way. Throughout the week, he puts down the names of those who upset him in a journal, scans through the list on Saturdays, and acts on the anger if he feels it is justified. Things take a risky turn when, one day, he picks up the name of a corrupt official, kickstarting a dangerous feud. The film is Nani's most expensive film so far and has been dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Nobody Wants This

Release Date: September 26 

Genre: Comedy, Romance 

Where to Watch: Netflix  

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Sherry Cola, Emily Arlook, Susan Elle, Elise Natalia Handler, Elise Gallup, Ash Kahn 

One of the oldest adages of romance is that opposites attract, and this Netflix original thrives on this very premise. Here, we have an outspoken, agnostic sex podcaster (Kristen Bell) and a newly single rabbi (Adam Brody) who fall in love after a chance meeting at a dinner party. With their worlds, preferences, and beliefs poles apart – with disapproving families thinning their chances together -- will romance find its way?

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

While the aforementioned releases piqued our interest, they aren't the only ones being dished out this week. We have a handful of intriguing documentaries, comedies, thrillers, and more. Below, we've listed all the new films and series releasing on major streaming platforms this week. Feel free to pick one that caters to your cinephile buds!

Movie/Series Streaming Platform Language Genre OTT Release Date
Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam Drama 23-Sep-24
CoComelon Season 11 Netflix English Kids, Animation 24-Sep-24
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Disney+ Hotstar English Action, Drama, Thriller 24-Sep-24
Midnight Family Apple Tv Spanish Drama 24-Sep-24
Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval Netflix English Standup Comedy 24-Sep-24
Mr. McMahon Netflix English Documentary 25-Sep-24
We Were Kings Netflix Spanish Drama, Romance 25-Sep-24
Jailbreak: Love on the Run Netflix English Documentary 25-Sep-24
Mama Cake Disney+ Hotstar Spanish Drama 24-Sep-24
A True Gentleman Netflix Turkish Drama 26-Sep-24
Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell Movie Netflix Thai Action, Crime, Drama 26-Sep-24
Everything Calls for Salvation Season 2 Netflix Italian Drama 26-Sep-24
An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case Netflix Portuguese Crime, Documentary 26-Sep-24
Grotesquerie Disney+ Hotstar English Drama, Crime 26-Sep-24
Killer Heat Prime Video English Drama, Crime 26-Sep-24
And, Towards Happy Alleys MUBI Persian Documentary 27-Sep-24
The Fall MUBI French/Silent Fantasy, Drama 27-Sep-24
Vaazhai Disney+ Hotstar Tamil Drama 27-Sep-24
The Green Knight Lionsgate English Adventure, Drama, Fantasy 27-Sep-24
Kidnap Lionsgate English Action, Crime, Thriller 27-Sep-24
Demonte Colony 2 Zee5 Tamil Horror, Mystery 27-Sep-24
Spinners Lionsgate English Drama 27-Sep-24
Will & Harper Netflix English Documentary 27-Sep-24
Rez Ball Netflix English Sport, Drama 27-Sep-24
Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 Netflix Korean Action, Drama, History 27-Sep-24
9-1-1 Season 8 Hotstar English Action, Drama, Thriller 27-Sep-24
Wolfs Netflix English Drama, Crime 27-Sep-24
Ayla & The Mirrors Disney+ Hotstar Spanish Drama 27-Sep-24
Mercy Killing Aha Telugu Drama, Action, Romance 28-Sep-24
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 JioCinema Kannada Reality 29-Sep-24
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT release, New OTT Release, OTT Release This Week, Netflix, Prime video, ZEE5, JioCinema, inside out 2, Pixar, Hotstar, Kensington Tallman, Maya Hawke, ayo edebiri, Paul Walter Hauser, taaza khabar, bhuvan bam, Jaaved Jaaferi, Love Sitara, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha, sonali kulkarni, Arjun Srivastava, whodunnit, Murder Mystery, Crime thriller, asha negi, sahil salathia, greys anatomy, Ellen Pompeo, Kim Raver, Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Kevin McKidd, Ellen DeGeneres, standup
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360.
Binance Claims It Helped ED Crack Fiewin Gaming Scam that Defrauded Players of $47.6 Million

