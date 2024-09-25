OTT Releases This Week: Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, and More

We are almost halfway through the week, and it's time to update our watchlists for the upcoming weekend! Streaming platforms have announced the major releases this week, with a few surprise announcements slated for later.

On the home front, the spotlight is on Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar Season 2 (Disney+ Hotstar), Shobhita Dhulipala's Love, Sitara (Zee5), and Arjun Srivastava's Honeymoon Photographer (JioCinema). Bam copes with his ability to see into the future. Dhulipala finds herself crushed between a new-found romance and familial expectations. JioCinema serves a chilling murder mystery in the Maldives.

Internationally, the list is topped by Pixar's heartfelt movie Inside Out 2 (a personal favourite!), which was well received by both the critics and the audience for its sensitive portrayal of emotional turbulences during adolescence.

Other releases worth the hype are Nobody Wants This – an unusual love story between a sex podcaster and a rabbi – and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – where an ordinary man with anger issues locks horns with a corrupt cop. Both are released on Netflix.

Top OTT Releases This Week (September 23 – September 29)

With that, here are the top binge-worthy OTT releases of the week, handpicked by our editors from the never-ending stream of content. Don't forget to scroll below for the complete list of releases from major streaming platforms this week.

Inside Out 2

Release Date: September 25

Genre: Adventure, Animation, Heartfelt

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Daine Lane, Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke

Riley is now a teenager and ready to cope with the challenges of adolescence. In the Emotion Headquarters, the control room within her brain, new emotions have emerged: anxiety (Maya Hawke), ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), envy (Ayo Edebiri), and embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). As these emotions begin to dominate, especially anxiety, Riley starts to lose touch with her core emotions, particularly joy. Through the 96 minutes of the film, we see how these new emotions begin to dominate, especially anxiety, and Riley starts to lose touch with her core emotions, particularly joy. The film is a tear-jerker and a beautiful representation of the complexity of human emotions. A sequel to Inside Out (2015) -- when Riley was a kid – the film received massive theatrical success. Both adult and young audiences enjoyed it. Don't forget to look out for a mid-credit scene!

Taaza Khabar Season 2

Release Date: September 27

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Fantasy

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jaaved Jaaferi , Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur

Taaza Khabar follows the story of Vasya (Bhuvan Bam), a sanitation worker who develops the ability to see the future. As this unforeseen gift turns his days, the line between blessing and curse blurs, threatening his interpersonal relationships and sanity. In this season, we see Vasya continue struggling to adapt to his new-found power and avert from its darker aspects. Meanwhile, a new challenge emerges: Yusuf Akhtar (Jaaved Jaaferi). Cricket commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu makes a special appearance. The first season is now available to stream for free, even for non-subscribers.

Love, Sitara

Release Date: September 27

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: Zee5

Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Sonalee Kulkarni, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sankar Induchoodan, Rijul Ray, Seema Sawhney Sharma

Love, Sitara follows the story of Sitara, a successful interior designer, who falls in love with Arjun, a renowned chef. With her heart and familial expectations at different places, chaos is unavoidable. This is precisely what happens when Sitara takes Arjun to her hometown in Kerala to meet her family. The film delicately explores the intricate dynamics of love, family, and modern relationships. At its core, the movie poignantly examines the conflict between personal beliefs and societal and familial expectations, making for a heartfelt and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Honeymoon Photographer

Release Date: September 27

Genre: Thriller, Crime, Mystery

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Cast: Asha Negi, Zoya Irani, Rajeev Siddhartha, Jason Tham, Sahil Salathia, Ritika Murthy

A newlywed couple hires Ambika (Asha Negi) for a honeymoon photoshoot in the pristine waters of Maldives. Things take a horrific turn when the husband (Sahil Salathia) is found murdered the following day, with Ambika having no recollection of the previous night. With multiple suspects in view, a tangled web of dark secrets and lies awaits unraveling in this gripping whodunit murder mystery.

Grey's Anatomy Season 21

Release Date: September 27

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, Jason George

The last time we were in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, a lot of doctors were on the cusp of losing their jobs, including Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Teddy (Kim Raver), and Owen (Kevin McKidd). In this season, we see how these scrubbed surgeons take back what's rightfully theirs. Expect more complex surgeries, medical emergencies, odd diseases, and complex interpersonal relationships. Jake Borelli and Midori Francis will discontinue as series regulars for the first time since their entry into the Grey universe. First incepted in 2005, the medical drama is one of the longest medical dramas not only in the history of American television but globally.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Release Date: September 26

Genre: Action, Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Nani, S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar

Nani's Surya suffers from severe anger issues in this high-octane action thriller. Ever since his mother passed away, Surya has kept his anger in check in an unusual way. Throughout the week, he puts down the names of those who upset him in a journal, scans through the list on Saturdays, and acts on the anger if he feels it is justified. Things take a risky turn when, one day, he picks up the name of a corrupt official, kickstarting a dangerous feud. The film is Nani's most expensive film so far and has been dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Nobody Wants This

Release Date: September 26

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Sherry Cola, Emily Arlook, Susan Elle, Elise Natalia Handler, Elise Gallup, Ash Kahn

One of the oldest adages of romance is that opposites attract, and this Netflix original thrives on this very premise. Here, we have an outspoken, agnostic sex podcaster (Kristen Bell) and a newly single rabbi (Adam Brody) who fall in love after a chance meeting at a dinner party. With their worlds, preferences, and beliefs poles apart – with disapproving families thinning their chances together -- will romance find its way?

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

While the aforementioned releases piqued our interest, they aren't the only ones being dished out this week. We have a handful of intriguing documentaries, comedies, thrillers, and more. Below, we've listed all the new films and series releasing on major streaming platforms this week. Feel free to pick one that caters to your cinephile buds!