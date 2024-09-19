This week offers plenty for fans of the superhero genre in the form of two big releases: The Penguin, where the titular character from the Batman universe rises to power in Gotham City's criminal underworld, and Agatha All Along, where the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Agatha continues her journey after the events of WandaVision. On the homefront is a heartwarming comedy in the form of JioCinema's Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai and Netflix's comedy talk show, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2. Besides these, drama and family dynamics take centre stage in Elizabeth Olsen's His Three Daughters. This week's releases cater to all moods and preferences, from light-hearted humour to intense drama and dark fantasy.

Top OTT Releases This Week (September 16 – September 22)

With that, here are the top binge-worthy OTT releases of the week. Don't forget to scroll below for the complete list of releases from major streaming platforms this week.

Agatha All Along

Release Date: September 18

Genre: Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure

Where to Watch: Disney plus Hotstar

Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza

Kathryn Hahn stars as Agatha Harkness, the wickedly charming witch from WandaVision, in this Marvel series. The nine-episode-long show follows Agatha's journey after being imprisoned by Wanda Maximoff in Westview. With her unique powers, Agatha gathers a coven of outcast witches and embarks on adventures exploring magic, identity, and reality. Blending dark humour, mystery, and fantasy. The first two episodes are available to stream on Hotstar; new episodes will be released every Thursday at 6:30 am.

His Three Daughters

Release Date: September 20

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne, Jovan Adepo, Jay O. Sanders, Rudy Galvan, Jose Febus, Jasmine Bracey

His Three Daughters is a bittersweet drama from Azazel Jacobs. Three sisters - Katie (Carrie Coon), a controlling mom; Christina (Elizabeth Olsen), a free-spirited parent; and Rachel (Natasha Lyonne), a quirky stoner - reunite in their father's final days. Over three volatile days, old grievances surface, and love shines through the cracks of their fractured family. The film explores complex family dynamics, humour, and heartache as the siblings confront mortality and their own differing lives.

Jo Tera Hai Wo Mera Hai

Release Date: September 20

Genre: Comedy

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, Sonali Kulkarni, Nitesh Pandey, Amit Sial, Sonnalli Seygall, Harminder Singh, Satendra Soni, Aashish Dubey, Sejal Gupta, Ravi Shankar Jaiswal

Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai is a heartwarming comedy that follows Govinda Lal Mehta (Paresh Rawal), a quiet older man whose life is disrupted by the cunning Mitesh Meghani (Amit Sial). Mitesh's relentless attempts to manipulate Govinda out of his house spark several hilarious moments, raising questions about morality and exploitation. As Mitesh starts succeeding in his plans, he must confront the unavoidable consequences of outsmarting a vulnerable senior.

The Penguin

Release Date: September 20

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Cast: Alex Anagnostidis, Colin Farrell, Clancy Brown, Carmen Ejogo, Cristin Milioti, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Michael Kelly, Michael Zegen, Deirdre O'Connell, James Madio

The Penguin" is a gritty superhero spin-off series from The Batman (2022). Colin Farrell reprises his role as Oswald' Oz' Cobblepot, rising to power in Gotham's underworld. Set after Carmine Falcone's death, the eight-episode series follows Penguin's ruthless ambition to control the city's crime scene amidst opposition from Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti). Exploring the dark side of Gotham, this series bridges the gap between The Batman and its sequel.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2

Release Date: September 21

Genre: Comedy, Talk Show

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur

Kapil Sharma's talk show returns with hilarious sketches, punchlines, and celebrity guests. The show follows the same format as season one, where Sharma used to interview celebrities and the rest of his team would keep popping in colourful roles. Some of the guests lined up for this season include Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor. Episodes will be released weekly on Saturdays at 8:00 pm.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Looking for a new show or film that might cater to your niche interest? You are at the right place! Here are all the new films and series releasing on major streaming platforms this week. Also, don't forget to keep an eye out for upcoming releases on our Entertainment Hub and update your watchlist!