Honor 100 series is all set to go official on November 23 with the vanilla Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro models. Just days ahead of the official launch, a Chinese tipster has revealed some key specifications of the upcoming Honor smartphones. They are tipped to come with 1.5K resolution displays with 3,840Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The Honor 100 is said to run on the newly announced Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro will feature a 1.5K resolution display with 3,840Hz PWM dimming. According to the leak, the regular model will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. Qualcomm announced the new mobile platform on Friday (November 17) with substantial improvements over the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. It boasts a Qualcomm Kryo CPU with a top speed of 2.63GHz. It has three Performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four Efficiency cores with up to 1.8GHz speed.

Meanwhile, the Honor 100 Pro is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. This would be an upgrade as its predecessor, the Honor 90 Pro, launched with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Further, both models are said to offer 100W charging support and 50-megapixel primary rear cameras with support for OIS (optical image stabilisation).

Honor has already confirmed that the launch of Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro will take place on November 23 in China. The brand has also posted official renders revealing the design of the handsets. The Honor 100 is shown to have a dual rear camera unit, while there are three rear camera sensors on the Honor 100 Pro. The former subsidiary of Huawei has not shared any global launch details yet, though. We can expect Honor to post more teasers about the two phones in the coming days.

The Honor 100 series is expected to come with upgrades over the Honor 90 series. Both Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro were launched in China in May with initial price tags of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,160) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively.

