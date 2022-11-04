Technology News
Disney+ Hotstar November 2022: Brahmāstra, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Disenchanted, and More

Zootopia+, Save Our Squad With David Beckham, and Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is also part of the list.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 November 2022 19:07 IST
Photo Credit: Disney

Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in a still from Disenchanted

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 47 titles for release on its streaming platform in November 2022. Marvel Studios plans to ignite the Christmas spirit in us, in the form of a TV special, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, slated to drop November 25. The special is poised to conclude Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, and finds our lovable intergalactic outlaws on planet Earth, as they kidnap Kevin Bacon. Meanwhile, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which concluded its run last month, gets a behind-the-scenes featurette — Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The making-of special was initially set for an October release, but got delayed into this month.

On the local end, we've got Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva coming to the Disney streamer, just two months after its theatrical release. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the film is the first of a planned trilogy, and explores various Hindu myths in a modern-day fantasy setting. Brahmāstra released November 4 on Disney+ Hotstar, with director Ayan Mukherji boasting subtle refinements for a better viewing experience on phones, televisions, and PCs. For now, this is the only “new” Indian release on Disney+ Hotstar this month, besides Aashiqana season 2, which continues its Monday to Sunday run.

brahmastra hotstar nov brahmastra nov hotstar

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
Photo Credit: Dharma Productions

From Hulu, we've got a new Jesse Eisenberg-led drama series dropping this month. Fleishman Is in Trouble is a dark comedy, of sorts, exploring the life of the titular Dr. Toby Fleishman, who wakes up one morning to find his ex-wife of 15 years, disappearing without a trace. Entrusted with his two children, the finicky medical professional finds success in the world of dating apps, all the while figuring out what happened to his former better half. Fleishman Is in Trouble is expected to premiere November 18 on Disney+ Hotstar. Another Hulu series, Alaska Daily continues its weekly run, as award-winning journalist Eileen Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) seeks professional and personal redemption, by joining a small daily metro news team. New episodes drop weekly, starting November 4.

Disney also has some originals in store for us, starting with the docuseries Save Our Squad With David Beckham, streaming November 9. The English footballing legend returns to the East London pitches, aiming to coach an under-14 young grassroots side to victory. Then there's Zootopia+ — set during the events of the 2016 movie, this six-episode anthology series explores intriguing characters namely Fru Fru, the newly married arctic shrew, Gazelle's talented tiger dancers, Flash, the sloth full of surprises. Zootopia+ premieres November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

But that's not all from the house of Disney, as the company plans to delve deeper into the history of its iconic character Mickey Mouse, this month. November 18 presents us with a Jeff Malmberg-directed documentary film, Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, which dabbles in the cultural significance of the titular character, via films and art, created by the uber-talented Walt Disney. On the same day, Disney+ Hotstar rewards us with the fourth and final seasonal special in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse series. The setting this time is autumn, tasking the squeaky protagonist Mickey Mouse with undoing the failures of his family's past, after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm. Very Halloween-y!

That spookiness continues in the Amy Adams-led Disenchanted. Nearly 15 years after the original movie, Giselle Phillip, Disney's live-action princess leaves behind her “happily ever after” past, and moves to a suburb, only to be met with the horrors of real-world problems. As temptation takes over, she wishes for a whimsical lifestyle, slowly reducing family members into feeble pawns that obey her command. Disenchanted will be available for streaming on November 18. It was originally scheduled for a November 24 release.

save our squad nov hotstar save our squad nov hotstar

Save our Squad with David Beckham releases November 9
Photo Credit: Disney

Chris Hemsworth — best known for playing Thor in the MCU — is pushing his physicality to the extreme via a series of trials and extraordinary challenges, in a six-episode series. Limitless with Chris Hemsworth streams November 16 on Disney+ Hotstar, and chronicles the actor's journey as he learns methods to regenerate damage, maximise strength, and supercharge his memory.

Coming to ongoing series, we've got two second seasons from the house of HBO. The White Lotus season 2 now focuses on a new cast of offbeat characters, as they adjust to the serenity of Siciliy, Italy. New episodes drop every Monday, with episode 2 going live on November 7. Then there's the Hugh Lauri-led sci-fi satire Avenue 5, which returns from a long pandemic-induced hiatus. New episodes drop every Tuesday, with episode 5 scheduled to release on November 8. From the Star Wars end, we've only got the Diego Luna-led Andor, which ends its 12-episode run on November 23.

That leaves us with one new South Korean show, a Disney+ distributed teen revenge thriller, Revenge of Others. The 12-episode series is out November 9, and will follow a weekly schedule. Meanwhile, the experimental reality show, Pink Lie, resumes its run on November 2.

November 1
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 9, weekly
American Dad: Season 18, weekly
Real Time with Bill Baher: Season 20, weekly
Avenue 5: Season 2, weekly

November 2
See How They Run
Reasonable Doubt: Season 1, weekly
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2, weekly
Andor: Season 1, weekly
Pink Lie: Season 1, weekly
Sumo Do, Sumo Don't: Season 1, weekly
Shadow Detective: Season 1, weekly
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2, weekly

November 3
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk
Big Sky: Season 3, weekly
Abbot Elementary: Season 2, weekly
American Horror Story: NYC: Season 11, weekly

November 4
Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
The Kardashians: Season 2, weekly
Grey's Anatomy: Season 19, weekly
Alaska Daily: Season 1, weekly
Marvel Studios' Legends, Episodes 22–24

November 5
One Dollar Lawyer: Season 1, Fri–Sat weekly
The Golden Spoon: Season 1, Fri–Sat weekly
Aashiqana: season 2, Mon–Sat weekly

November 7
The White Lotus: Season 2, weekly

November 8
9-1-1: Season 6, weekly

November 9
Save our Squad with David Beckham: Season 1
Zootopia+: Season 1
Revenge of Others: Season 1, Episodes 1–2, weekly
The Resident: Season 6, weekly
Robo Mundial: Season 1
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

November 13
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Finals
Formula 1 Heineken Grande Prêmio de São Paulo 2022

November 14
The Simpsons: Season 34, weekly
Bob's Burgers: Season 13, weekly
Family Guy: Season 21, weekly
The Great North: Season 3, weekly

November 16
The Santa Clauses: Season 1, Episodes 1–2, weekly
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth: Season 1

November 18
Disenchanted
Mickey: The Story of a Mouse
The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse
Fleishman Is in Trouble: Season 1, weekly (expected)

November 19
The L World: Generation Q: Season 3, weekly

November 21
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

November 23
Welcome to Chippendales: Season 1 (expected)

November 24
Shaq: Season 1

November 25
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

November 30
Willow: Season 1, weekly

Across November
Premier League 2022–23
Hero ISL 2022–23
Pro Kabaddi League: Season 9

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9

  • Release Date 22 February 2022
  • Genre Comedy, News, Talk Show
  • Duration 15h 46min
  • Cast
    John Oliver (host)
  • Director
    Christopher Werner, Paul Pennolino
  • Producer
    John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, James Taylor, Jon Thoday
  • Production
    Avalon Television, Partially Important Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Avenue 5 Season 2

Avenue 5 Season 2

  • Release Date 11 October 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ethan Phillips, Himesh Patel, Jessica St. Clair, Kyle Bornheimer, Andy Buckley, Matthew Beard, Daisy May Cooper, Adam Pålsson, Julie Dray, Neil Casey
  • Director
    Annie Griffin, Ollie Parsons, David Schneider, Armando Iannucci
  • Music Adem Ilhan
  • Producer
    Kevin Loader, Will Smith, Tony Roche, Simon Blackwell, Armando Iannucci, Steve Clark-Hall
  • Production
    Dundee Productions
  • Certificate 16+
See How They Run

See How They Run

  • Release Date 2 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Mystery
  • Cast
    Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmith, Harris Dickinson, David Oyelowo, Charlie Cooper, Shirley Henderson, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Pearl Chanda, Paul Chahidi, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Lucian Msamati, Tim Key
  • Director
    Tom George
  • Music Daniel Pemberton
  • Producer
    Damian Jones, Gina Carter
  • Production
    DJ Films
Reasonable Doubt

Reasonable Doubt

  • Release Date 28 September 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 5h 46min
  • Cast
    Christopher Cassarino, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Eugene Byrd, Victor Rasuk, Brooke Lyons, Toby Onwumere, Michael Ealy, Christopher Mychael Watson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Paul Fox, Candice Tracy Ross, Jasmine Akakpo, Lucas Paz
  • Director
    Pete Chatmon, Neema Barnette, Julie Dash, Darren Grant, Numa Perrier, Carl Seaton, Kerry Washington
  • Producer
    Kerry Washington, Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Raamla Mohamed, Pilar Savone, Larry Wilmore
  • Production
    ABC Signature, Onyx Collective, Simpson Street
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2

  • Release Date 28 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Sport
  • Duration 27min
  • Cast
    Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Julee Cerda, Luke Islam, Bella Higginbotham, Taegen Burns, Kiefer O'Reilly, De'Jon Watts, Emilio Estevez
  • Music John Debney
  • Producer
    Josh Goldsmith, Cathy Yuspa, Steve Brill, James Griffiths, Michael Spiller, Emilio Estevez, Brad Petrigala, George Heller, Jordan Kerner, Jon Avnet, Arielle Boisvert, Shawn Williamson, Damir Konjicija, Dario Konjicija
  • Production
    Goldsmith Yuspa Productions, Brillco, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, ABC Signature
Andor Season 1
Read Review

Andor Season 1

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Duration 6h 46min
  • Cast
    Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Forest Whitaker, Robert Emms, David Hayman
  • Director
    Toby Haynes, Ben Caron, Susanna White
  • Music Nicholas Britell
  • Producer
    Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Michelle Rejwan
  • Production
    Lucasfilm
Pink Lie

Pink Lie

  • Release Date 5 October 2022
  • Genre Reality
  • Duration 7h 27min
  • Director
    Kim In-ha
  • Producer
    Park Sang-hyuk
  • Production
    Lee Min-ha, Heo Jeong-in, Seo Jee-seon, Eunsun Lee, Kim Young-bae
  • Certificate U/A
Sumo Do, Sumo Don&#039;t!

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!

  • Release Date 26 October 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Sport
  • Duration 1h 37min
  • Cast
    Shôno Hayama, Rikka Ihara, Honoka Oka, Ryuta Morikawa
  • Director
    Masayuki Suô
  • Music Yoshikazu Suo
  • Producer
    Shôji Masui
  • Production
    Altamira Pictures Inc.
Shadow Detective

Shadow Detective

  • Release Date 26 October 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 55min
  • Cast
    Lee Seongmin, Jin Guwill, Gyeong Sujin, Lee Hakju
  • Director
    Han Donghwa
  • Production
    Studio Dragon
The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2

The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2

  • Release Date 26 October 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Kids & Family
  • Duration 1h 8min
  • Cast
    Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Marta Kessler, Katherine Evans, Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, Ben Cockell, Lex King, Malak Dabcha, Fred Melamed, Joel de la Fuente, Emerson Min, Sean Thomas Simmons, Jane Carlson, Jim Tavaré, César Gamiño, Tom Beyer, Valentina Garcia, Elise Greene, Roni Geva, Eliza Shin, Nikolina Page, Jonny Siew
  • Director
    Kabir Akhtar, Dawn Wilkinson
  • Producer
    Ellen Marie Blum
  • Production
    20th Television, Fanfare, Slavkin Swimmer Productions, Familystyle, Sonar Entertainment
  • Certificate U/A
Marvel Studios: Assembled

Marvel Studios: Assembled

  • Release Date 12 March 2021
  • Genre Documentary, Superhero
  • Duration 10h 41min
  • Director
    Bradford Baruh
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jeff Redmond, Bradford Baruh, John Pisani, Jason Hillhouse
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 16+
Big Sky Season 3

Big Sky Season 3

  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Crime, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 42min
  • Cast
    Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Dedee Pfeiffer
  • Director
    David E. Kelley
  • Music Trevor Morris
  • Producer
    Ross Fineman, David E. Kelley, Chris Nguyen-Gia, Matthew Tinker
  • Production
    Fineman Entertainment, David E. Kelley Productions, 20th Television
Abbott Elementary Season 2

Abbott Elementary Season 2

  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Duration 1h 4min
  • Cast
    Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis, Zack Fox, Lela Hoffmeister, Reggie Hayes, Iyana Halley, Larry Owens, Ambrit Millhouse
  • Director
    Randall Einhorn, Jay Karas, Shahrzad Davani
  • Producer
    Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Quinta Brunson
  • Production
    Delicious Non-Sequitur, Fifth Chance, 20th Television, Warner Bros. Television Studios
  • Certificate 13+
Brahmāstra

Brahmāstra

  • Release Date 9 September 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 40min
  • Cast
    Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy
  • Director
    Ayan Mukerji
  • Music Pritam
  • Producer
    Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta
  • Production
    Dharma Productions
  • Certificate U/A
The Kardashians Season 2

The Kardashians Season 2

  • Release Date 23 September 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Drama
  • Duration 5h 11min
  • Cast
    Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Travis Barker, Pete Davidson
  • Producer
    Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Danielle King
  • Production
    Fulwell 73, Kardashian Jenner Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Grey&#039;s Anatomy Season 19

Grey's Anatomy Season 19

  • Release Date 7 October 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 3h 32min
  • Cast
    Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Niko Terho, Scott Speedman
  • Director
    Kevin McKidd, Debbie Allen, Chandra Wilson, Allison Liddi-Brown, Pete Chatmon, Linda Klein, Michael Watkin
  • Music Danny Lux
  • Producer
    Mark Gordon, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Zoanne Clack, Krista Vernoff
  • Production
    Shondaland, The Mark Gordon Company, Touchstone Television
  • Certificate 16+
Alaska Daily

Alaska Daily

  • Release Date 7 October 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 2h 48min
  • Cast
    Hilary Swank, Jeff Perry, Grace Dove, Meredith Holzman, Matt Malloy, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park, Craig Frank
  • Director
    Tom McCarthy
  • Producer
    Hilary Swank
  • Production
    Slow Pony Productions, Co-lab21, 20th Television
One Dollar Lawyer

One Dollar Lawyer

  • Release Date 23 September 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 11h 3min
  • Cast
    Namkoong Min, Kim Ji-eun, Choi Dae-hoon, Lee Deok-hwa, Ha Sung-kwang, Kim Ja-young, Kim Cheol-yoon, Jo Yeon-hee, Gong Min-jeung, Lee Chung-ah, Park Sung-joon
  • Director
    Kim Jae-hyun, Shin Jung-hoon
  • Producer
    Seo Kyun
  • Production
    Studio S
  • Certificate 13+
The Golden Spoon

The Golden Spoon

  • Release Date 23 September 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 36min
  • Cast
    Yook Sung-jae, Jung Chae-yeon, Yeonwoo, Lee Jong-won
  • Director
    Song Hyun-wook
  • Music Tae-jeon
  • Producer
    Kim bo-mi, Ahn Je-hyeon, Shin Sang-yoon, Kwon Mi-kyung
  • Production
    Samhwa Networks, Studio N
Aashiqana Season 2

Aashiqana Season 2

  • Release Date 10 October 2022
  • Genre Crime, Romance, Thriller
  • Duration 23min
  • Cast
    Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey, Pankaj Singh, Geeta Tyagi, Maira Mehra, Manohar Teli
  • Director
    Gul Khan
  • Producer
    Gul Khan
  • Production
    Gen K Studios
  • Certificate 13+
The White Lotus Season 2

The White Lotus Season 2

  • Release Date 31 October 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 59min
  • Cast
    Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, Adam DiMarco, Leo Woodall, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannò, Eleonora Romandini, Sean Thomas Simmons
  • Director
    Mike White
  • Music Kim Neundorf
  • Producer
    Mike White
  • Production
    HBO Entertainment, Pallogram, The District, Rip Cord Productions
  • Certificate A
9-1-1 Season 6

9-1-1 Season 6

  • Release Date 20 September 2022
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 4h 21min
  • Cast
    Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Connie Britton, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, Gavin McHugh, John Harlan Kim
  • Music Mac Quayle, Todd Haberman
  • Producer
    Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, Juan Carlos Coto, Kristen Reidel, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Bradley Buecker, Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Lou Eyrich, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Adam Penn, Erica L. Anderson, Matthew Hodgson, Robert M. Williams Jr., Jeff Dickerson
  • Production
    Reamworks, Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision, Ryan Murphy Television, 20th Television
Save Our Squad With David Beckham

Save Our Squad With David Beckham

  • Release Date 9 November 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Sport
  • Cast
    David Beckham
  • Production
    Studio 99, Twenty Twenty Production, Warner Bros.
Zootopia+

Zootopia+

  • Release Date 9 November 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Director
    Trent Correy, Josie Trinidad
  • Certificate 7+
The Resident Season 6

The Resident Season 6

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 4h 22min
  • Cast
    Matt Czuzhry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Jane Leeves, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jessica Lucas, Anuja Joshi, Andrew McCarthy
  • Production
    Production Hill District Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Up Island Films
  • Certificate 16+
The Simpsons Season 34

The Simpsons Season 34

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 2h 9min
  • Cast
    Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith, Nancy Cartwright, Simu Liu, Melissa McCarthy
  • Production
    Gracie Films, 20th Television Animation, Fox Television Animation
  • Certificate 13+
Bob&#039;s Burgers Season 13

Bob's Burgers Season 13

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 2h 9min
  • Cast
    H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy
  • Director
    Bernard Derriman
  • Production
    Bento Box Entertainment, Wilo Productions, Buck & Millie Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Family Guy Season 21

Family Guy Season 21

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 2h 9min
  • Cast
    Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Mike Henry
  • Producer
    Shannon Smith, Kim Fertman, Julius Sharpe
  • Production
    Fuzzy Door Productions, 20th Television
  • Certificate 16+
The Great North Season 3

The Great North Season 3

  • Release Date 26 September 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 9min
  • Cast
    Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Megan Mullally, Alanis Morissette
  • Director
    Will Strode, Kwang Jin Kim, Se Ki Park, Young-eun Go, Neil Graf, Hyung-Tae Kim, Mario D'Anna Jr., Paul Scarlata, Michael Baylis, Hyung-tae Kim, Tom King
  • Music John Kimbrough, Scott Seiver
  • Producer
    Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Minty Lewis, Loren Bouchard
  • Production
    Double Molyneux Sister Sheux, Fox Entertainment
  • Certificate 13+
The Santa Clauses

The Santa Clauses

  • Release Date 16 November 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, Kal Penn, Matilda Lawler, Austin Kane, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Rupali Redd, Devin Bright, David Krumholtz, Laura San Giacomo
  • Director
    Jason Winer
  • Producer
    Tim Allen, Richard Baker, Jack Burditt, Kevin Hench, Rick Messina, Jason Winer
  • Production
    20th Television
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

  • Release Date 16 November 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Documentary
  • Cast
    Chris Hemsworth
  • Director
    Tom Barbor-Might, Kit Lynch Robinson
  • Producer
    Chris Hemsworth, Bengt Anderson, Darren Aronofsky, Benjamin Grayson, Ari Handel, Arif Nurmohamed, Matt Renner, Jane Root, Ruth Shurman
  • Production
    National Geographic, Nutopia, Protozoa Pictures
Disenchanted

Disenchanted

  • Release Date 18 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Fantasy, Musical, Romance
  • Duration 2h
  • Cast
    Amy Adams, James Marsden, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Idina Menzel, Jayma Mays, Oscar Nuñez, Gabriella Baldacchino, Griffin Newman, Rachel Covey, Kolton Stewart, James Monroe Iglehart, Ann Harada, Matilda Firth, Eleanor O'Brien, Brigid Leahy, Naoimh Morgan, Fiona Browne, Darren Sinden, Sean Duggan, Ingrid Werner, Emmanuel Okoye, Chloe Harris, Philip Condron, Stephanie Karam, Edward Harrison, Camille Lucy Ross, Brian Law, Ellen Costa
  • Director
    Adam Shankman
  • Music Alan Menken
  • Producer
    Barry Josephson, Amy Adams, Barry Sonnenfeld
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Josephson Entertainment, Right Coast Productions
Fleishman Is in Trouble

Fleishman Is in Trouble

  • Release Date November 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, Claire Danes, Adam Brody
  • Director
    Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris, Robert Pulcini, Shari Springer Berman
  • Producer
    Carl Beverly, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris
  • Production
    ABC Signature, Timberman/Beverly Productions
  • Certificate A
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

  • Release Date 20 November 2022
  • Cast
    Elton John
Welcome to Chippendales

Welcome to Chippendales

  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Dan Stevens
  • Director
    Matt Shakman
  • Producer
    Robert Siegel, Kumail Nanjiani
  • Production
    20th Television, Limelight, Jenni Konner Productions, Leo Michael Productions
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

  • Release Date November 2022
  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff
  • Director
    James Gunn
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Willow

Willow

  • Release Date 30 November 2022
  • Genre Fantasy
  • Cast
    Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Joanne Whalley, Christian Slater
  • Music James Newton Howard
  • Producer
    Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Jonathan Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Michelle Rejwan, Julia Cooperman
  • Production
    Lucasfilm, Imagine Entertainment, Imagine Television, MGM
