Technology News
English Edition

Perfect Match Season 3 Now Streaming On Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Dating Reality Show

Netflix’s most anticipated dating reality show, Perfect Match, is back with season 3.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 August 2025 13:00 IST
Perfect Match Season 3 Now Streaming On Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Dating Reality Show

Photo Credit: Netflix

Perfect Match Season 3 Now Streaming On Netflix

Highlights
  • Perfect Match Season 3 is back with new contestants
  • Currently streaming on Netflix
  • There will be 10 episodes, with a finale on August 15th
Advertisement

One of the most anticipated dating shows, Perfect Match, is back with its season 3. This dating reality show has gained immense popularity from its previous seasons. This season will revolve around the compatible couples, who will gain power to make the game messy by strategically setting up other contestants on dates. Perfect Match season 3 will welcome familiar faces from Temptation Island, Love Island, etc., and some new faces. This time, the games will get intense as contestants will have to prove their compatibility to win the title.

When and Where to Watch Perfect Match Season 3

The show is currently streaming on Netflix. There will be 10 episodes, where the show will premiere with the first 6 episodes. The episodes from 7-9 will drop on August 10, while the finale will stream on August 15.

Official Trailer and Plot of Perfect Match Season 3

The format of the show remains the same as in the previous seasons; however, this season, the games will get a lot more intense. The show will follow couples who prove their compatibility and will be given the power to control other potential matches and contestants. Singles must pair up to stay in the show. Significantly, the couple with power can welcome the fresh faces into the villa to spice things up for the existing relationships. The strategic knockouts and plot twists will keep the audience thrilled.

Cast and Crew of Perfect Match Season 3

Directed by Anthony Gonzales, Perfect Match returns with season 3, where there are familiar faces and some new faces. Some of the contestants are Ollie Sutherland, Carrington Rodriguez, Clayton Echard, Rachel Recchia, Alex Zamora, Cody Wright, and more. Nick Lachey has returned as the host. The music composer of this dating reality show is Timothy Word, whereas the cinematography has been done by Randy Barnhardt.

Reception of Perfect Match Season 3

This season of the show has recently landed on the digital screens. The reviews are yet to be received; however, the previous two seasons did decently. The overall IMDb rating of the show is 5.8/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, PerfectMatch, Dating, Reality, Netflix, Drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Reaches $4 Trillion Valuation After Solid Results
Sattamum Needhiyum Streaming Now on Zee5: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Related Stories

Perfect Match Season 3 Now Streaming On Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Dating Reality Show
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Massive 200-Light-Year Cloud May Be Channeling Matter to the Milky Way's Core
#Latest Stories
  1. Perfect Match Season 3 Now Streaming On Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Dating Reality Show
  2. Sattamum Needhiyum Streaming Now on Zee5: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Drop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Boys Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  5. Gold Defies Physics: Remains Solid at 14x Its Melting Point in Superheating Experiment
  6. New Inelastic Dark Matter Model Could Bypass Current Limits of Particle Detection
  7. Massive 200-Light-Year Cloud May Be Channeling Matter to the Milky Way's Core
  8. Supergiant Star Wd1-9 Investigated: Know Everything about New Findings and Insights from Supergiant Star
  9. Australia’s First Orbital Rocket Eris Fails at Historic Launch
  10. Battle of Culiacan: Heirs of the Carte Now Streaming on JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »