Perfect Match Season 3 Now Streaming On Netflix

One of the most anticipated dating shows, Perfect Match, is back with its season 3. This dating reality show has gained immense popularity from its previous seasons. This season will revolve around the compatible couples, who will gain power to make the game messy by strategically setting up other contestants on dates. Perfect Match season 3 will welcome familiar faces from Temptation Island, Love Island, etc., and some new faces. This time, the games will get intense as contestants will have to prove their compatibility to win the title.

When and Where to Watch Perfect Match Season 3

The show is currently streaming on Netflix. There will be 10 episodes, where the show will premiere with the first 6 episodes. The episodes from 7-9 will drop on August 10, while the finale will stream on August 15.

Official Trailer and Plot of Perfect Match Season 3

The format of the show remains the same as in the previous seasons; however, this season, the games will get a lot more intense. The show will follow couples who prove their compatibility and will be given the power to control other potential matches and contestants. Singles must pair up to stay in the show. Significantly, the couple with power can welcome the fresh faces into the villa to spice things up for the existing relationships. The strategic knockouts and plot twists will keep the audience thrilled.

Cast and Crew of Perfect Match Season 3

Directed by Anthony Gonzales, Perfect Match returns with season 3, where there are familiar faces and some new faces. Some of the contestants are Ollie Sutherland, Carrington Rodriguez, Clayton Echard, Rachel Recchia, Alex Zamora, Cody Wright, and more. Nick Lachey has returned as the host. The music composer of this dating reality show is Timothy Word, whereas the cinematography has been done by Randy Barnhardt.

Reception of Perfect Match Season 3

This season of the show has recently landed on the digital screens. The reviews are yet to be received; however, the previous two seasons did decently. The overall IMDb rating of the show is 5.8/10.